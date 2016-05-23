Trevor Noah Says The ‘Lights Will Turn On’ For Americans When Trump Loses In November

The Daily Show has been a stalwart for young Americans as the premiere place to get their news since Jon Stewart took over the show in 1999. Now that Stewart has left and Trevor Noah has taken over, Noah has had an uphill battle to win over Stewart’s audience. Even Stewart admits that he misses Jon Stewart being on the show. That doesn’t mean that Jon Stewart can’t rag on Donald Trump or show up on WWE programming, though. So Stewart is still in our hearts, but Trevor Noah has been doing cool things on The Daily Show, even if you aren’t watching it.
Vulture caught up with Noah at the Vulture Festival where he talked about a broad range of topics, but Donald Trump was absolutely one of the big ones. Of course he was. Noah likens the modern political process where big, bombastic rallies and rapidly-shifting news cycles to that of the WWE, with its big characters and a revolving door for storylines and who fans should latch onto. But through all of the mire of this election, with the racism, the catchy headlines, and big speeches, Noah still has hope for America after the election.
“I feel like when Donald Trump loses, there will be a moment in the country where it’s just like, the lights have just come on in the club. … ‘Ooooh, you looked so much better when the lights were off.’ I think it’s a good thing. I think it’s good because it’s sparking conversation.”
If that isn’t a sobering look at the Donald Trump candidacy I’m not sure what is. I mean literally, it likens this all to being in a bar, in the dark, where everyone looks great until the lights come up and it’s time to go home.
(Via Vulture)
I’ve discovered liberals are the best whistlers in the world.
Guess the lights are staying off. Rather have Trump than some felon. And the people look as though they are going to vote that way in November.
Yeah truly Hillary is a hardened felon. I don’t even like her but y’all are ridiculous.
not crazy about her, but she’s been the subject of untold number of investigations over MANY years and they still have nothing on her. And they likely never will. (Felon – LMAO)
Yeah…no. Trump’s biggest strength is that people won’t stop underestimating him, and attitudes like this only fuel the fire and make his campaign stronger. I hate to say it, but the orange Skittle’s gonna be president.
Look at the demographics.
Trump is toast.
@Phrederic
Sunday’s polls have the corrupt warmonger and the vulgar clown tied. The clown could pull this off.
One thing is certain: whoever wins, we lose. Doomed. The country is doomed.
Any republican nominee is going to have a very hard time winning 270 electoral college votes. Clinton already has the edge in battleground states like PA, OH, and FL. She’s currently dead even with Trump in red battleground states like AZ and GA.
AZ is 30% Hispanic so that won’t go well for him.
He may or may not win the popular vote (IMO, unlikely), but I can’t see him winning the electoral college vote.
Polls six months before the election mean little. I’m looking at the 2008 election, the 2012 election. What demos voted for whom, and how likely it is that Trump will do better with women and PoC then McCain or Romney.
I’m thinking…nah.
The one thing Trump has done is to awaken the Hispanic people to get registered and vote. And thus ends the presidential hope of the Republican party, most likely for a very long time. It is just a matter of numbers. White voters will not be over 50% of the vote by as early as 2022, so the more racist they become, it spells an earlier death for the GOP. After the last two elections, the GOP said they need more Hispanic votes, and Trump is the answer? Funny
Legal immigration has nothing to do with race . My grandparents did it the hard way , coming through the front door which was time consuming and costly . All the illegals in this country are spitting in my grand parents face .
Remember when everyone said that Trump was a joke and wouldn’t win a state. Then he won a state and everyone said he’s going to blow it and say something offensive and people will wake up. Then he said something offensive and won another state. Then they said his momentum would die down by the new year. Then he won even more states. By the time people realized he was going to win it was too late and he already won. The same shit is going to happen in the general election. Clinton is the perfect candidate for Trump. She has been involved in so many scandals that Trump is going to rip her apart. Clinton is already behind in polls. She’s managed to squander a 10 point lead in less than a month. Trump is going to destroy her, and we’re going to be stuck with him for 4 years. Best case scenario the Electoral College steals the election for her.
Trump said that he doesn’t believe in data-based elections. He’s fucked.
Clinton’s scandals? They’re 30 years old and haven’t taken her down. She’s the most vetted candidate of all time and she’s still walking.
Trump beat a weak field of idiots and assholes in the GOP race. Clinton was raised in Chicago, matured in Washington, and fermented in New York. She’s not some country bumpkin, she’s not a pushover, she killed Osama bin Laden.
Polls mean jack and/or shit.
I mean LITERALLY, that is one of the most poorly written endings to an article I’ve read on Uproxx in a long time.
Although, I shouldn’t be surprised.