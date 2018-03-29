Report: Trump’s Outside Advisors Are Telling Him He Doesn’t Need A Chief Of Staff Or Comms Director

#Donald Trump
03.29.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It would be an understatement to say that the staffing of the White House has seen its ups and downs. For every deputy chief of staff forced to resign because of newly discovered allegations of domestic abuse, there’s an Anthony Scaramucci who lasts less than two weeks. While Hope Hicks lasted longer than just about everyone, she also resigned as communications director. Word on the street is that Chief of Staff John Kelly isn’t long for his post either. Kelly’s continued stay may be down to the lack of a readymade successor. However, according to some sources, advisors have been telling President Trump that he doesn’t even need a chief of staff or communications director. Per CNN:

Trump has absorbed the advice, but offered little indication whether he’s interested in taking it, the person said. He’s been warned by other confidants that it’s impossible to run the West Wing without a chief of staff.

There are no signs Trump is ready to dismiss top aide John Kelly. But the option of running his White House without a chief of staff has been planted in Trump’s mind, and he’s not rejected it outright, the person said.

According to those close to him, Trump seeks the “freewheeling” management style he enjoyed as a businessman and is “annoyed” by the headlines and TV coverage he receives (which is odd since Trump claims to not watch critical networks like CNN). Shockingly, President Trump is reportedly prepared to jettison long-established West Wing structures.

Trump has apparently begn a dry run to see what it’d be like without a chief of staff by not including Kelly on some staffing and policy decisions, and Bloomberg reports that he wasn’t privy to H.R. McMaster’s recent ouster as national security advisor.

(Via CNN & Bloomberg)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpHope HicksJohn Kellytrump administration

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 day ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP