Trump Has Directed The Justice Department To Ban Gun Modification Devices Like Bump Stocks

#Gun Control #Donald Trump
02.20.18 3 weeks ago 40 Comments

On Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump held a ceremony at the White House to present the Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards to honor those who have risked “their lives to protect America’s citizens and communities.” The award is the highest honor a United States public safety officer can receive. Trump began the ceremony with another important announcement however, by stating that just moments before his appearance, he had signed a memorandum directing Attorney General Jeff Sessions propose regulations that would effectively ban devices that turn legal guns into machine guns.

Trump said that he first began looking into the issue last December following the Las Vegas massacre, as 64-year-old gunman Stephen Paddock used bump stocks to efficiently murder 58 people and injure over 500 others.

“I expect that these critical regulations will be finalized very soon,” the president noted. “The key is all of these efforts as I said in my remarks the day after the shooting, is that we can not merely take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference, we must actually make a difference.”

This is significant in that it marks the first time Trump has actively proposed policy related to gun control, in addition to suggesting that he would also be open to universal background checks. Of course, what Trump says and what he actually follows through with sometimes tend to be mutually exclusive, so we’ll have to see if he acts. With the tragedy in Parkland, Florida last week however, the pressure is greater than ever.

(Via CBS News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gun Control#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpgun controlPARKLAND

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP