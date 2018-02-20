On Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump held a ceremony at the White House to present the Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards to honor those who have risked “their lives to protect America’s citizens and communities.” The award is the highest honor a United States public safety officer can receive. Trump began the ceremony with another important announcement however, by stating that just moments before his appearance, he had signed a memorandum directing Attorney General Jeff Sessions propose regulations that would effectively ban devices that turn legal guns into machine guns.
Trump said that he first began looking into the issue last December following the Las Vegas massacre, as 64-year-old gunman Stephen Paddock used bump stocks to efficiently murder 58 people and injure over 500 others.
“I expect that these critical regulations will be finalized very soon,” the president noted. “The key is all of these efforts as I said in my remarks the day after the shooting, is that we can not merely take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference, we must actually make a difference.”
This is significant in that it marks the first time Trump has actively proposed policy related to gun control, in addition to suggesting that he would also be open to universal background checks. Of course, what Trump says and what he actually follows through with sometimes tend to be mutually exclusive, so we’ll have to see if he acts. With the tragedy in Parkland, Florida last week however, the pressure is greater than ever.
Feinstein proposed legislation FOUR months ago to do this, Republicans have been suppressing it. The ATF told Congress that it does not have the legal authority to ban bump stocks unilaterally since bump stocks are not firearms or a component of a firearm (they’re an after-market accessory).
I suspect this is a long con from the Republicans. It gives them political cover during a time of popular demand for gun control. Meanwhile, some pro-gun group will file suit against the ATF “bump stock” ban, a judge will issue a stay on the ban, the case will languish in the courts for years, and eventually the Justice Department will either lose the case or withdraw their defense of the ban. And we’ll be right back where we started.
Ask yourself this, if Trump wants to ban bump stocks, why doesn’t he just direct Confressional Republicans to vote on Feinstein’s alteady-written legislation? He could have a bill on his desk next week if he wanted. The answer is, if they did that, then the ban would be legal and would withstand a court challenge.
This article has a pretty glaring mistake. This isn’t the first Drumpf legislation relating to guns. President Pussy Grabber revoked an Obama gun regulation to keep mental patients from getting guns.
However, he’s open to 1) universal background checks with mental health evaluations and 2) eliminating bump stocks or other devices. Regarding universal background checks, the system only works if the people at the local levels perform their function of putting these people on the list. We see that the FBI and local police didn’t fulfill their obligations which may have flagged this guy a couple of months ago. Bureaucracy sucks, when I worked in DC I saw it everyday, and working with the local and state agencies that I work with today, it’s the same thing. Very few people want to actually perform the essential functions of their job. Sure, many are overworked, but just as many seem to serve no purpose. The ones that work always seem inundated because they actually take responsibility for their jobs. It took ONE YEAR for a local state agency to inspect a drug treatment center that was ready to operate except for the license. There was no hurdles to leap over. The PA death toll from Opioids was 4,642 in 2016. We kept calling and was told “we will get to it when we get to it”. We had to call the State Senator and even with that it took a year to get the approval we needed to operate. Just anecdotal evidence, but when you do what I do and you rely on government actors to do their jobs, it’s an uphill battle. 2) Bumpstocks or other devices should be banned (for the mere fact that retrofit weapons that would be illegal otherwise). I’m not sure how they work, I’m sure some enterprising young evil genius could do something to modify those weapons, but it should be as hard as possible for them to do so.
So, I didn’t know what rule Trump apparently rescinded that Obama had written into administrative law, but according to Snopes the rule that Obama implemented because of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre never went into effect before Trump rescinded it? I found that curious too (why wouldn’t that rule have been implemented on day one? I don’t know the answer to that one. I know that Trump rescinded a bunch of last minute executive orders that Obama tried to implement before his final term. I’m not blaming Obama, mind you. I know they all do it to some degree. It just seems pretty strange that Obama wouldn’t have sought to make these types of modification on weapons illegal at some point during his terms in office, but I never heard of a bump stock until the Las Vegas shooting, so maybe he didn’t either.
Call me naive or an asshole, but I think Trump’s trouble is that a) he doesn’t understand the legislative process or b) he understands it completely and believes it to (rightly) be the responsibility of Congress to enact the laws and not his right to run the country on Executive Orders (which is extra-constitutional and illegal on its face for violation of separation of powers).
The hope is that other measures will be put in place to help with this problem. We can argue about all of those things, but maybe we can agree that there should be a macro-approach taken and not any one thing is the sole reason, some reasons are greater than others, but there are many reasons that add up to these massacres we’ve been seeing. Regardless, I’m at least encouraged that Trump is seeking advice from people. Many of you laughed at me when I made a comment about Trump speaking with the Mar-a-Lago members about their thoughts on the matter (“Rich people don’t care! They hate poor people! Rabble rabble rabble”) but it’s not like Obama was knocking on the doors of some slum in Anacostia asking the families there their opinions on public policy. Obama played golf (and lots of it) too. I guess it only matters if a president plays golf if you are against the president’s party. At the very least Trump is talking to people to formulate a policy.
Can Trump ban bump stocks? “No”, says Justice Department, only Congress can do that.
Kind of makes you wonder then why, if Trump is so supportive of the ban, why he doesn’t just direct his lapdogs in Congress to vote for a ban. Feinstein introduced a bill over three months ago to do just that, Republicans have sat on it. It’s almost as if they don’t want to ban bump stocks at all and this is all for show…
