President Trump’s Reelection Campaign Is Denying It Secretly Hired Ex-White House Aide Rob Porter

#Politics #Donald Trump
04.04.18 45 mins ago

Getty Image

According to an unconfirmed report in the Daily Mail, mere days after he resigned from the White House after allegations he had beat his ex-wives surfaced, former political aide Rob Porter was hired by President Trump’s reelection campaign. The report specifically claims that Porter was hired directly by campaign chairman Brad Pascale after the president personally asked him to do so.

While the report alleges that President Trump felt badly about the circumstances of Porter’s resignation, which matches up with public statements he made about the matter, the reelection campaign is denying outright that it secretly hired Porter to work on Trump’s 2020 bid. What asked about the Daily Mail story by The Daily Beast, Michael Glassner, the chief operating officer at Donald J. Trump for President Inc., simply said “no.” The White House itself has not officially denied the story, though a senior campaign official “denied that Parscale had hired Porter and said the former White House aide is not working for the campaign.”

The White House previously refused to comply with the House Oversight Committee’s request for information regarding how Porter, who had been flagged by the FBI for physically and verbally abusing his ex-wives, maintained his security clearance while working there.

(Via The Daily Beast and Daily Mail)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpPoliticsRob Porter

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 day ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP