Getty Image

According to an unconfirmed report in the Daily Mail, mere days after he resigned from the White House after allegations he had beat his ex-wives surfaced, former political aide Rob Porter was hired by President Trump’s reelection campaign. The report specifically claims that Porter was hired directly by campaign chairman Brad Pascale after the president personally asked him to do so.

While the report alleges that President Trump felt badly about the circumstances of Porter’s resignation, which matches up with public statements he made about the matter, the reelection campaign is denying outright that it secretly hired Porter to work on Trump’s 2020 bid. What asked about the Daily Mail story by The Daily Beast, Michael Glassner, the chief operating officer at Donald J. Trump for President Inc., simply said “no.” The White House itself has not officially denied the story, though a senior campaign official “denied that Parscale had hired Porter and said the former White House aide is not working for the campaign.”

The White House previously refused to comply with the House Oversight Committee’s request for information regarding how Porter, who had been flagged by the FBI for physically and verbally abusing his ex-wives, maintained his security clearance while working there.

(Via The Daily Beast and Daily Mail)