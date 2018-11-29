Getty Image

President Donald Trump had been planning to meet with Vladimir Putin this week at the G20 Summit in Argentina, but he abruptly canceled on Thursday after departing for Buenos Aires. In a two-part tweet, Trump named the reason for the cancellation due to the Russian capture of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews near Crimea on Sunday, claiming that he “decided it would be best for all parties” and that he looked forward “to a meaningful Summit” when the situation is resolved.

Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

….in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Earlier this week Trump told the Washington Post that he would determine what would happen at the meeting with Putin, and if said meeting would even take place. “Maybe I won’t even have the meeting. We’re going to see,” the president explained, given the circumstances. “But depending on what comes out tonight, we should have a pretty good indication on exactly what happened tonight at about 6 o’clock.”

That was on Tuesday, and as of Thursday morning, both the White House and Kremlin were still planning on going ahead with that meeting. So what changed?

Ah, yes. That would be the breaking news that Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in a Manhattan federal court to making false statements to Congress in regards to his Russian contacts during the presidential campaign. This involved plans to build a Trump property in Moscow.