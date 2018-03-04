The Trump administration has been sounding the alarm over China from both cybersecurity and economic standpoints, but that doesn’t mean that POTUS won’t light up over what he considers to be a great idea. This would refer to last week’s decision from Chinese President Xi Jinping to abolish presidential term limits in his country, therefore setting the stage for a potential lifelong term and consolidating his power.
CNN reports that they’ve obtained a recording of closed-door remarks from Trump this weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate while hosting Republican donors. He cracked some jokes while also complaining about the lack of investigations about Hillary Clinton and a “rigged system.” At some point, Xi Jinping’s power grab became a subject of conversation, and Trump gave his thoughts:
“He’s now president for life. President for life. No, he’s great,” Trump said. “And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot some day.”
The remarks, delivered inside the ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate during a lunch and fundraiser, were upbeat, lengthy, and peppered with jokes and laughter. But Trump’s words reflected his deeply felt resentment that his actions during the 2016 campaign remain under scrutiny while those of his former rival, Hillary Clinton, do not.
Trump also apparently gushed about Xi being a “great gentleman” and “most powerful [Chinese] president in a hundred years.” This praise arrives after his administration came down hard on China (while ignoring Russia) during recent foreign policy declarations specific to trade. And Chinese security recently got tackled over the nuclear football by a U.S. Secret Service Agent. Trump’s kind words regarding Xi and term limits — whether they were a joke or not — are mostly proof that all of the executive branch wheels aren’t turning together.
(Via CNN)
Whenever that little voice in Donnie’s head tells him to think twice before blurting out another asinine remark, the demons in his head tell that little voice to “STFU!”
Donnie continues to express admiration for leaders of the least democratic nations, both past and present.
They don’t tolerate public protests, criticism by the mass media, investigations into scandalous behavior … and they declare themselves rulers for life.
All of the winners always said that ‘Obummer was gonna take their guns away and never leave office!’
It’s hilarious that the total psycho they put in office is actually making those threats.
That should be wingnuts. F ing autocorrect is just as frustrating as no edit button.
Funny how the usuals aren’t here blindly defending their dear leader for this.
[uproxx.com]
I only posted this yesterday; didn’t take long for Trumpy to follow suit.
“I will genuinely not be surprised if he tries to Watchman-Nixon this thing and attempt to change the mandatory two-term limit for Presidents should be be successful in winning again.”