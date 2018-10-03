Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

President Donald Trump incredibly managed to dip to a new low on Tuesday night, while holding a rally in Southaven, Mississippi where he openly mocked alleged sexual assault survivor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Until now, Trump has managed to maintain at least a semblance of decorum while discussing last week’s hearing looking into the allegations made against his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, but all that went out the window as he addressed a sea of his adoring fans.

“I had one beer, right? I had one beer,” said the President of the United States, imitating the testimony of, again, a woman who detailed having been sexually assaulted by his Supreme Court pick.

“Well, do you think it was- nope, it was one beer. Oh good. How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know. I don’t know! What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know, but I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember.”

“And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered,” he continued as the crowd cheering and laughed.

As the Senate Judiciary Committee vote is currently on pause pending an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh, this is probably the worst thing Trump could have done to help his case. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who forced the committee’s hand over the investigation, spoke with Today on Wednesday morning where he called the remarks “kind of appalling.”