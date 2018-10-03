President Donald Trump incredibly managed to dip to a new low on Tuesday night, while holding a rally in Southaven, Mississippi where he openly mocked alleged sexual assault survivor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Until now, Trump has managed to maintain at least a semblance of decorum while discussing last week’s hearing looking into the allegations made against his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, but all that went out the window as he addressed a sea of his adoring fans.
“I had one beer, right? I had one beer,” said the President of the United States, imitating the testimony of, again, a woman who detailed having been sexually assaulted by his Supreme Court pick.
“Well, do you think it was- nope, it was one beer. Oh good. How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know. I don’t know!
What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know, but I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember.”
“And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered,” he continued as the crowd cheering and laughed.
As the Senate Judiciary Committee vote is currently on pause pending an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh, this is probably the worst thing Trump could have done to help his case. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who forced the committee’s hand over the investigation, spoke with Today on Wednesday morning where he called the remarks “kind of appalling.”
Shut the fuck up, Donnie. 🤦🏻♂️ Just…shut up. Idiot. Whether her claims or true or not—it’s shaping up like they aren’t—there’s never any room to mock anyone who has stated they’ve experienced trauma of that sort. It only makes it harder for those who’ve experienced sexual assault to come forward to tell their tale. Shut up, Donnie.
Dear Uroxx, do any of you plan of writing how an ex-boyfriend of Ford’s wrote to the Senate committee to state, under penalty of perjury, how she lied?
There have been multiple posts on ice throwing…so…
And if that dude is lying, he should go to jail. There must be penalty for lying under oath. That goes for everyone involved.
Youre kidding right? That guy wrote a letter saying he had “seen her help ease someone with how to take a polygraph” She was never asked that. She was asked if she had been coached or explained to how to take one in prep for the one she herself took. You cannot use the womans totally normal professional experience as an attack against her. There is very little penalty for what he just said under oath. You dont really understand how this stuff works but are out here trying to explain it to this websites staff? lol She also VOLUNTEERED the polygraph info to the FBI and specifically does not trust the senate with her private info based on obvious leaks and insensitivity to the situation clearly displayed by republicans. Lying to the senate they all get away with, its the FBI they cant lie to and get away. Thats why the WH is keeping them from interviewing Kavanaugh.
Ah well here you go mr. news reporter sir; new statement from monica mclean, retired FBI SSA and friend of ford: “I have NEVER had Christine Blasey Ford, or anybody else, prepare me, or provide any other type of assistance whatsoever in connection with any polygraph exam I have taken at anytime.”
You know your arguments are idiotic because you have yet to defend a single one of them. You’re getting humiliated every time you post.
If you are so concerned with details, how about the 2 guys that Republican staff found the night before the hearings who admitted to being the guys who assaulted Ford? Never heard from them again after she testified.
Republicans are liars and thieves.
Hey kid, what’s this ex-boyfriend’s name? Do you even know? Did he present any evidence that he was even in a relationship with Ford, like a photo of the two of them together? No? Just an anonymous letter from a deliberately-unnamed individual, such that without knowing his name no news outlet can independently investigate his claims? How terribly convenient!
But hey, he offered his letter as “sworn” testimony, so he must be telling the truth, right? Meanwhile, three different women offered sworn letters or testimony against Kavanaugh and you automatically discounted them as all being liars. But some anonymous guy pens a letter and offers no evidence and you believe him.
“I love the poorly educated.” – President Pussy Grabber
