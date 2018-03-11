Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

President Trump spent his Saturday night performing at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania (for GOP congressional candidate Rick Saccone) because, hey, why not. In doing so, POTUS announced his 2020 campaign slogan as “Keep America Great” and went off script on countless subjects, including North Korea. It was at that moment that he spoke of his 1999 Meet the Press appearance while declaring that the show was now hosted by “sleepy-eyes Chuck Todd.” Trump added, “He’s a sleeping son of a bitch.” Todd responded on Sunday, but late Saturday night, he alluded to the insult by asking Meet the Press viewers to set their DVRs “before your eyes get too sleepy.”

Don’t miss @MeetThePress tomorrow! I know folks may be tired in the morning due to springing forward, so set those clocks and DVRs now before your eyes get too sleepy. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) March 11, 2018

Indeed, Todd was awake bright and early on Sunday. Prior to his usual hosting duties, he appeared on D.C.’s NBC 4 station, where he addressed the matter not as a personal insult but in terms of Trump’s behavior presenting a bad example for children and a tough clean-up for parents: