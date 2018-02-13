Donald Trump’s 2019 Budget Proposes Defunding NPR And PBS

Donald Trump’s newly-proposed 2019 budget includes an end to federal funding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides funding for PBS and NPR. The proposal will slowly eliminate the funding to the institutions over a two year period, with its logic being that the CPB only offers a small part of the funding for PBS and NPR through grants, while the rest comes from private donations.
This follows Trump’s March 2017 proposal to completely eliminate the CPB. At that time, CPB President Patricia Harrison said: “We will work with the new administration and Congress in raising awareness that elimination of federal funding to CPB begins the collapse of the public media system itself and the end of the essential national service.”
Harrison continued by saying the CPB was one of America’s best investments. “There is no viable substitute for federal funding that ensures Americans have universal access to public media’s educational and informational programming and services.”
PBS CEO Paula Kerger made the following statement after learning of the proposal:
“Public broadcasting has earned bipartisan Congressional support over the years thanks to the value we provide to taxpayers. PBS, our 350 member stations and our legions of local supporters will continue to remind leaders in Washington of the significant benefits the public receives in return for federal funding, a modest investment of about $1.35 per citizen per year, which include school readiness for kids 2-8, support for teachers and homeschoolers, public safety communications and lifelong learning. PBS is focused on providing high-quality content and universal public service to the American people, which is why we enjoy strong support in every region of the country, in both rural and urban areas, and across the political spectrum.”
both SHOULD be defunded. they don’t need government funding, they would survive without it. how much money does sesame street bring in off of toys? and NPR clearly has a political agenda so why is the government funding it?
Sesame Street is owned by HBO now
And HBO gives the episodes to PBS for free. So Sesame Street costs the government LITERALLY NOTHING.
Ur dumb as fuck soo cut millions on something thats helps the public but give trillions to military that dont need shit
FSUpunk what’s there political agenda
Only the modern members of the GOP would consider the intellectual examination of our nation and world as a “political agenda.” This is a party with the core value that “college is bad, you don’t need more education!”
c’mon now guys, we all know reality has a well known liberal bias.
Oh good, the British guy is back to tell us about American government. Yay!!
“Hooray, @FSUpunk is here!” —Literally no one
NPR and PBS need a shark week every month stat lol
I would love nothing but the shoot conservatives brighten the f****** head
Really Uproxx? You’re going to allow this comment?
Seriously, “brighten the head”, what does that even mean?
@staubachlvr, save the theatrics for the next time you need to “speak to the manager”, ya simp.
Fuck off BLSW. If anyone needs to be brighten the head, it’s you
See, look how quickly you reveal your hypocrisy. Seethe harder.
He really complained about allowing death threats in comments and then made one in his next comment? Wow.
Eh, I think you’re reaching there. I’d take Staub’s comment to mean become smarter instead of Goreillaface’s way.
@Confucius Jones Of course he did, that’s what Republicans do every time!
Fucking cunts
Why don’t they just have the military sponsor PBS? They just need Downton Abbey to have a tank in every episode, problem solved.
One! One fifty caliber depleted uranium slug.
Two! Two graves.