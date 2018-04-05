Trump Denies Knowledge Of The Stormy Daniels Hush Payment While Addressing The Scandal For The First Time

#Donald Trump
04.05.18 37 mins ago

President Trump freely rants about every subject on Twitter, so it has not gone unnoticed that he’s been completely silent and evaded all questions regarding his alleged 2006 affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. On Thursday, NBC News tweeted this clip of a reporter asking Trump about the scandal on Air Force One, and amazingly, Trump answered a few questions. First, he stated that he had no knowledge of the $130,000 hush payment to Daniels, which his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, oddly claimed to have personally paid from his home equity line. Trump also told the reporter that he had no idea where Cohen got the money.

So, is Trump hanging Cohen out to dry as a strategic move, or is the president simply (and finally) giving into temptation by talking freely on the subject? During Daniels’ recent 60 Minutes interview, she told Anderson Cooper that she accepted the hush payment because she felt threatened (by a stranger in a parking lot), and she also believed that Cohen would make her life “hell” with further legal maneuvers. There’s plenty there that Trump would hope to distance himself from, and there’s also the matter of Cohen possibly violating laws regarding individual campaign contribution levels — given that this hush payment was made immediately before the November 2016 election.

Fortunately, the reporter in the above clip never asked Trump about Stormy’s claim that she spanked the real estate mogul with a copy of Forbes. That’s something that no one really needs to hear about directly from the president.

Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, did not waste any time tweeting about this development.

(Via NBC News & CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpSTORMY DANIELS

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 6 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP