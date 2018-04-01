President Trump is so frustrated over delays on his mythical U.S.-Mexico border wall that he’s reportedly asked the military to donate part of their budget to the cause. His singular-minded focus continued through the holiday weekend with him greeting Easter morning through tweets complaining about “our dumb immigration laws.” He once again ranted about “big drug and people flows” and threatened to dismantle NAFTA. Trump also exclaimed, “NEED WALL!”
The president then complained about “Caravans” of people swarming over the U.S.-Mexico border. He also urged the GOP to go nuclear and conclude the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program once and for all, despite the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to quickly address the fate of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.
Before this pair of tweets, Trump did say, “Happy Easter!”
He then returned to slamming the DACA program.
Trump’s had an active weekend on social media. On Saturday, he continued to bash Amazon, which he recently attacked for not paying enough taxes, over postal fees. This isn’t the first time Trump has done so, but here, he claims (without citing evidence) that Amazon is causing the U.S. Postal Service to lose money. In response, CBS News has already performed a fact check to disprove these claims.
