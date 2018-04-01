Getty Image

President Trump is so frustrated over delays on his mythical U.S.-Mexico border wall that he’s reportedly asked the military to donate part of their budget to the cause. His singular-minded focus continued through the holiday weekend with him greeting Easter morning through tweets complaining about “our dumb immigration laws.” He once again ranted about “big drug and people flows” and threatened to dismantle NAFTA. Trump also exclaimed, “NEED WALL!”

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

The president then complained about “Caravans” of people swarming over the U.S.-Mexico border. He also urged the GOP to go nuclear and conclude the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program once and for all, despite the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to quickly address the fate of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Before this pair of tweets, Trump did say, “Happy Easter!”

HAPPY EASTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

He then returned to slamming the DACA program.

These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Trump’s had an active weekend on social media. On Saturday, he continued to bash Amazon, which he recently attacked for not paying enough taxes, over postal fees. This isn’t the first time Trump has done so, but here, he claims (without citing evidence) that Amazon is causing the U.S. Postal Service to lose money. In response, CBS News has already performed a fact check to disprove these claims.

While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that “the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,” and that… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018