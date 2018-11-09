Donald Trump Is Throwing A ‘FRAUD’ Tantrum Over The Florida Election Recount Efforts

News & Culture Writer
11.09.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

Lawyers for the Democrats are currently descending on Broward County, Florida, over ballots that are still being tallied that could swing the recent midterm elections blue. Governor Rick Scott, who won with 50,000 votes in Tuesday’s Senate race Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson, still has a roughly 34,000 vote lead. That could change however, as ballots continue to be counted in Broward, which is Florida’s second largest and one of its most Democratic counties where 1.2 million people are registered to vote.

The results are likewise tightening the gubernatorial race between Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis. Although Gillum did concede after Tuesday’s election, by Thursday afternoon the counts had narrowed to the point that it crossed the 0.5 percent automatic recount threshold.

Given that Florida is a hotly-contended swing state, and DeSantis would likely play a huge role in fundraising and providing resources ahead of the 2020 presidential elections, Donald Trump is unsurprisingly not thrilled about the threat of a recount. While California burns to the ground, on Friday morning into the afternoon, Trump tweeted about Florida election results, going off on a particularly unhingey tweetstorm accusing Democrats of all-caps FRAUD.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Florida
TAGSdonald trumpFLORIDA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP