President Trump spent his Sunday night (unsurprisingly) watching TV. More specifically, he watched Oprah Winfrey — whose Golden Globes speech fueled rumors of a 2020 run — on 60 Minutes, on which she moderated a panel of 7 Trump voters and 7 non-Trump voters to discuss Trump’s first year in office. Naturally, Trump couldn’t resist tweeting his thoughts, slamming Oprah, and (possibly) revealing that he felt threatened by those 2020 rumors.
The president referred to Oprah as “insecure,” and he wants everyone to know that they used to know each other “very well.” Yet he felt that Oprah’s questions “were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect.” Then he dared her to run in 2020 and be “defeated just like all of the others!”
Well … the 60 Minutes transcript makes it evident that Oprah stayed mostly impartial. Yes, she asked questions revolving around Trump’s controversies because those are unavoidable issues, and she obviously wasn’t thrilled with Trump’s “sh*thole countries” comment about African nations and Haiti. However, the panel encouraged open dialogue between both sets of voters — yet it wasn’t pro-Trump propaganda, so of course he was upset.
In the end, what Trump did by tweeting is let everyone know that he does see Oprah as a threat by effectively pulling her pigtails on the playground. While Oprah’s made it clear that she has zero interest in running for president, at least we’ve finally gotten a taste of how fun it would be if she did.
Oprah is insecure…
Ok… Sure, guy. You’re not projecting, at all.
I don’t disagree with you, but Oprah does put herself on every cover of her magazine.
Trump has himself photoshopped onto the cover of fake editions of Time Magazine and hangs it in his resorts. Point: Trump.
Trump needed the help of the Russians just to win an election and he still got fewer votes than Hillary(he’s not at all insecure about that right?). How the hell does he think he can beat anyone this time around when he’ll be sitting in jail with the rest of his criminal buddies?
Republicans will elect a dude fresh off of assaulting a reporter and they were very close to electing a rampant pedophile. I don’t think jail would slow anything down for Trump
Bill Clinton
Anthony Weiner
Harvey Weinstein
Al Franken
Jeff Epstein
John Podesta
Burns Strider
Hillary Clinton literally does not have one single male friend who isn’t a sexual harrasser or serial rapist.
LOOK AT HOW SUPERIOR WE DEMOCRATS ARE! NOTHING HYPOCRITICAL HERE!
He’s trying to goad what he perceives as a weak opponent to run because he suspects he will lose if he faces somebody like Sanders in 2020. Thus, basically calling her “chicken.”
She should run… as a Republican.
@Buckaroo B If the Republicans could get a black woman elected to POTUS from their party, they would spend the next 100 years milking that and pretending they care about minorities
Absolutely. Sanders would’ve crushed Trump, and if a candidate mimics his platform in 2020, he or she will demolish the GOP.
I was thinking more just as an awesome troll.
As long as that picture of her with her tongue in harvey W’s ear is still around, she doesn’t have a snowballs chance in hell
The one with your mugshot?
Is Weinstein the new Benghazi? What a bunch of hateful, fearful bullshit. Thanks for playing Tad. Good luck getting that hug
