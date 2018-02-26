WOW — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) challenges Trump to his face on his plan to arm teachers, tells him “we need to listen to educators and they should not be foisted upon this responsibility of packing heat.”
Trump responds by crossing his arms and quickly changing topic pic.twitter.com/ikjXvJ56Mc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2018
In the days following the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, President Trump has picked up on a conservative talking point and suggested that teachers should be armed in order to prevent school shootings in the future. Trump again brought this point up at a White House meeting with governors on Monday (while claiming that he would have run into the building himself), but then a politician directly confronted Trump on his idea of arming teachers.
After calling gun-free zones an “invitation for these very sick people,” Trump said there needs to be “major retaliation” against school shooters so they don’t enter the schools, presumably saying that armed teachers would be a deterrent. Then Washington Governor Jay Inslee started to speak:
“Speaking as a grandfather, speaking as the governor of the state of Washington, I have listened to the people who would be affected by that. I have listened to the biology teachers and they don’t want to do that in any percentage. I’ve listened to the first grade teachers who don’t want to be pistol-packing-first-grade teachers. I’ve listened to law enforcement who have said they don’t want to have to train teachers as law enforcement [agents] which takes about six months.”
By this point, Trump had folded his arms and pursed his lips and started shuffling a bit from side to side.
Inslee continued as Trump began to look elsewhere around the room:
“I just think that this is a circumstance where we have to listen. That educators should educate and they should not be foisted upon this responsibility of packing heat in first grade classes. Now, I understand you have suggested this and we suggest things sometimes then we listen to people about it and maybe they don’t look so good a little later. So I just suggest we need a little less tweeting here, a little more listening and let’s just take that off the table and move forward.”
Trump then went back on the mic and said, “We have a number of states that already do that,” although it wasn’t entirely clear what exactly he was referring to, before calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who in the past has “joked” about shooting reporters.
(Via Fox News)
WA Governor: “We need to listen.”
Trump: *daydreaming about that time in 1985 when he groped Loni Anderson on a yacht*
*daydreaming about the Big Mac and large fries he’s having for lunch*
*daydreaming about Ivanka being decorated as a taco salad bar
No. He’s merely shitting in his diaper. We’ve all made that face at 6 months old.
* daydreaming about Ivanka…
How dare you question your God-king!!!
There are states that allow teachers and other school employees to carry guns in schools in some form (Utah and Texas, for example). I’m not aware of a single instance of an armed teacher stopping a threat, but I am aware of events like this (all taken from actual news articles):
-A teacher in Pennsylvania accidentally leaves his gun sitting on top of the toilet in a school bathroom, it is found by some children.
-A teacher in Utah drops her gun on the floor as she’s using a school bathroom, it goes off and wounds her in the leg.
-A Texas school employee accidentally shoots himself on a gun range as he attends a district-sponsored training event designed to train school employees to carry guns in schools.
Do you get workers comp if you accidentally shoot yourself at work?
Instead of bickering good/bad, run a teachers teachers poll to see how many would step up and volunteer for arms training. Imo, they would be more volunteers than what’s needed…..
Also, the kid that declined a CNN interview bc they wanted him to read off script has a great idea, get our veterans for the job
Let’s run a poll. Absolutely. But — what happens when it comes out in favor of *not* arming teachers? Are you going to claim the poll is fixed? Or biased? Or that polls don’t mean anything anyway? I have yet to hear one teacher I know — including several who are excellent marksmen/women — and not one suggests taking up arms in the classroom is a good idea. So — it’s informal polling for sure, but there’s an example of what’s being said.
Now — what say you, Tad? is a poll going to affect your thinking if it comes out against your view, or are you going to decry facts and evidence and pesky little things like that that challenge your views?
@bloojax Tad still refers to that Haab kid as “the kid that declined a CNN interview bc they wanted him to read off script” rather than “the kid that declined a CNN interview and then tried to make money off it by sending a doctored email to Fox News in an attempt to slander CNN”…so what do you think?
Trump claimed he would have run into the school himself….and, what? Tossed a roll of paper towels to a bleeding student? Can Trump even physically run???
Run = ride in a golf cart driven by a Secret Service agent.
Same difference in Trump’s mind, though.
He tried running once in the ’60s, but those damn bone spurs…
in all seriousness though, it must have been a terrible winter in WA cause that dude’s blood runs ice cold
Less Tweeting, more smartening the fuck up you idiotic orange douchebag!
Is no one else seeing that fold in Donald’s neck? I can’t unsee it…
It’s literally all I see when I look at him. I wanna stick my finger in it.
[mobile.twitter.com]
I want that pose to become a meme.
He would have run into an AR-15 but he can’t man up to strong words? Makes total sense
“Gun free zone” doesn’t make a school a target. School shooters are students, former students, employee, related to an employee, or have a grudge against someone who is there. Besides that, most mass shooters do not expect to get away with it. Most probably expect to die on the spot.