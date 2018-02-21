That President Trump is unhappy with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ handling (or lack thereof) of the ongoing Russia probe isn’t new. After all, the former Alabama senator and early Trump supporter recused himself from all matters pertaining to Russia’s confirmed meddling in the 2016 presidential election — thereby paving the way for Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s ever-expanding investigation. Hence the president’s latest tweeted attack against his own cabinet official, in which he wondered why Sessions hadn’t already investigated President Barack Obama.
“If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration,” he asked, “why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Session!” Ever since the Justice Department indicted 13 Russians involved in a state-sanctioned hackers group that targeted the 2016 election, Trump has repeatedly (and erroneously) declared that this proves there was no collusion. What’s more, as the New York Times points out, he has also been trying to pin the blame for Russia’s involvement on Obama.
As is usually the case with a Trump tweet, however, these points and their fact checks were quickly lost when everyone on Twitter realized that Trump had misspelled Sessions’ last name. Dropping the final “s,” the president originally ended the tweet with the declaration, “Ask Jeff Session!”
Jesus f-ing Christ he’s a moron.
I was thinking he ran out of characters but then I remembered he doesn’t have character to begin with.
…….wat
Ask Sherwin-William!
Says the guy who refused to implement sanctions against Russia that were mandated by Congress with a near-unanimous 517-5 vote.
Why is more attention not being paid to this? Feels like that should be tantamount to collusion right there.
I’m sure someone a “special” someone is paying attention…
Actually, shouldn’t we be asking Mitch McConnel? After-all, the Obama admin approached him in order to work on bi-partisan statement during the election that addressed Russian meddling. Mitch refused to do so.
Unfortunately, Obama was too much of a pussy to release the statement without Republicans help in fear it would “look bad”, which Republicans likely would have accused him of meddling in the election…. ironically they are now blaming him anyways for not doing it.
That right there. So, yeah, PLEASE! Investigate away! Let’s get to the bottom of it! Spare no resources! Turn over every stone! Let’s find out WHY (Mitch McConnell refused to sign the agreement)!!!!