President Trump Attacks ‘Jeff Session’ For Not Investigating Obama Over Russia’s Election Meddling

02.21.18 10 Comments

That President Trump is unhappy with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ handling (or lack thereof) of the ongoing Russia probe isn’t new. After all, the former Alabama senator and early Trump supporter recused himself from all matters pertaining to Russia’s confirmed meddling in the 2016 presidential election — thereby paving the way for Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s ever-expanding investigation. Hence the president’s latest tweeted attack against his own cabinet official, in which he wondered why Sessions hadn’t already investigated President Barack Obama.

“If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration,” he asked, “why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Session!” Ever since the Justice Department indicted 13 Russians involved in a state-sanctioned hackers group that targeted the 2016 election, Trump has repeatedly (and erroneously) declared that this proves there was no collusion. What’s more, as the New York Times points out, he has also been trying to pin the blame for Russia’s involvement on Obama.

As is usually the case with a Trump tweet, however, these points and their fact checks were quickly lost when everyone on Twitter realized that Trump had misspelled Sessions’ last name. Dropping the final “s,” the president originally ended the tweet with the declaration, “Ask Jeff Session!”

