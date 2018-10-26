It’s Time To Talk About Violent Rhetoric Encouraging Violence

People all over the world spend countless hours of their lives every week being fed entertainment in the form of movies, TV shows, newspapers, YouTube videos, and the internet. And it’s ludicrous to believe that this stuff doesn’t alter our brains.
-Charlie Kaufman, BAFTA Screenwriter’s Lecture, 2011
This week, a man used mail bombs in an attempt to kill two ex-presidents, an ex-secretary of state, a sitting US Representative, a sitting US Senator, a former CIA director, a former Attorney General, a billionaire philanthropist, an Oscar-winning actor, and employees of CNN. There still may be more explosive packages on the way to others. Each of these intended victims has been critical of our current president and has been routinely criticized publicly by our president. A man whose rhetoric rarely rebukes violence and often encourages it. A man who leads his followers in angry chants, brags about sexual assault, and speaks of “both sides” after violence erupts at white supremacist rallies.
It’s no surprise, then, that the prevailing leftist opinion regarding this spate of attempted violence is that Donald Trump set the table for it. That’s a very reasonable take, even if you’re a Republican. Extremists are emboldened by people who seem aligned with them and Trump has consistently refused to convincingly reject extremism. Moreover, when you really break down Trump’s steady calls for violence against those who oppose him, it seems perfectly predictable that someone might feel co-signed by his fantastic visions of punching protesters.
Behavior does not exist in a vacuum and, as Charlie Kaufman states above, it’s ludicrous to pretend that it does. Violent words by a leader normalize the violent thoughts of people on the fringe. That’s well-established. They tether visions of chaos and destruction to our real world. And while Americans love to think of ourselves as a people of personal responsibility, to act as if — all other things being equal — our current president’s way of speaking doesn’t throw a lifeline to people on the brink is a blatant refusal to understand the power of words.
Ohhhh…now it’s time? Congratulations on waking up from your coma!
Breitbart (I know, they aren’t CNN) talked about this seven months ago:
[www.breitbart.com]
Steve, reducing two political schools of thought into mere “good vs evil” because you think you are one of the good guys is pure narcissism. Hating me because you are unable to respond intelligently does not make you a Marvel character.
@ak8675309 writing in a stilted way doesn’t make you Yoda. You try to say people are reducing things to good and evil as a technique to shut down conversation. This article is literally about nuance and the quest for nuance. It goes at Trump and Biden and Kathy Griffin. So respond with some thoughts. Give us something that finally makes us realize how wise you are.
“You try to say people are reducing things to good and evil as a technique to shut down conversation.”
No I don’t. I say it because you fuckers think (seems like a hope) that sooner or later you’ll get to punch someone in the face. You write like you HOPE you’ll get go the actual front-lines of this fuck show and show us what a big tough guy you are – you wont stand up for it. You ramp up the fear Steve. What do you think drove that numbnuts to send those ‘bombs’?
“Give us something that finally makes us realize how wise you are.”
Steve, I don’t give the slightest fuck about “looking wise” for fuck sake. Do you? My entire drive is this: if you smash teh window of the local store in your neighborhood because some a-hole a thousand miles away did something, you are a problem. You seem like you want people to go nuts in their little worlds to show us HOW WISE THEY ARE. You seem to both advocate the worst of humanity, while celebrating yourself. Whoa wait, Kathy GRIFFIN? Nevermind. Clearly you are not in no way blaming the evil team for all this. Even though the headline banner is a Maga hat I mean it could go any direction.
“Respond with some thoughts”
YOU WORK HARDER TO RESIST MY IDEAS THAN TO COMPREHEND THEM.
Gotta run, I look forward to you poisoning my well in two flippant sentences in about ten hours when I return. Or not.
The thumbnail for this article makes 0 sense. It is also very inciting.
Everyone obviously needs to tone it the hell down, but take politics out of it for a second – Trump occupies the most powerful office you have – he is the LEADER OF YOUR FUCKING COUNTRY. Not that I care much for the way he “leads”, but he is most certainly leading, isn’t he? Pretend he’s an independent for a minute. Rightly or wrongly, I hold the leader of my country to a significantly higher standard than my neighbour down the street or the guy at the grocery store, whether I voted for him or not, whether I agree with his politics or not. I expect him to be respectful and to lead like a fucking professional.
“but take politics out of it for a second – Trump…”
I don’t think you know how to take politics out of it.