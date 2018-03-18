Getty Image

Under the cloak of Friday night, President Trump (through Attorney General Jeff Sessions) fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe days before his planned retirement. It has since emerged that McCabe (like former FBI Director James Comey did) documented his interactions with Trump in memos, and he’s already handed these memos over to Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Given that Comey’s memos led to Mueller’s appointment, Trump’s feeling defensive.

In an early Sunday morning tweetstorm, Trump decided that “fake news” and “fake dossier” needed a new friend … “fake memos.” That is, he’s accusing McCabe of fabricating these memos “for his own agenda” because he didn’t take copious notes while standing next to the president.

Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Comey has previously discussed how he felt prompted to write memos due to the boundary-crossing exhibited by Trump. The ousted FBI director even told the Senate Intelligence Committee that he began typing one memo (about Trump pressuring him to drop the Michael Flynn probe) in a car directly after speaking with the president. Yet Trump’s trying to argue that because memos weren’t written in front of him, they’re fake. Or something like that.

Trump continued tweeting, of course. He called Comey a liar while citing Fox and Friends and ranted about the political leanings of Mueller’s team.

Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G when asked “have you ever been an anonymous source…or known someone else to be an anonymous source…?” He said strongly “never, no.” He lied as shown clearly on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added…does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

The tweetstorm actually began last night with “fake news,” “Crooked H,” and “no collusion.” The only thing that’s clear here? Trump doesn’t sleep much.

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

The Fake News is beside themselves that McCabe was caught, called out and fired. How many hundreds of thousands of dollars was given to wife’s campaign by Crooked H friend, Terry M, who was also under investigation? How many lies? How many leaks? Comey knew it all, and much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018