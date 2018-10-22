Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With midterm elections coming up in just two short weeks, the GOP are quaking in their boots at the thought of a very possible blue wave, which could result in a Democrat-controlled House and Senate. With polls neck-and-neck even in places like Texas, where Ted Cruz stands to lose his Senate seat to Democrat Beto O’Rourke, President Trump is even headed to a Houston rally on Monday night to stump for his frenemy.

If those efforts prove to be in vain, it should come as little surprise to anyone following this presidential administration that Trump could resort to any means necessary to prevent losing power — even if it means lying and cheating. To that effect, Carl Bernstein sat down for a conversation with CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday to discuss Trump’s precarious relationship with the truth.

“Look, we have had presidents in the past who have lied, there’s no question about that,” Bernstein said. “But what we never had was a President of the United States who uses lying and untruth as a basic method to promote his policies, his beliefs, and his way of approaching the American people and engaging with the world.”

For example, Bernstein noted, was a tweet of Trump’s from over the weekend in which he, with zero merit, warned of voter fraud in the upcoming election. When asked if he thought Trump is engaging in a form of voter suppression with that sort of rhetoric, Bernstein’s response was chilling, to say the least, to anyone who values American democracy:

“I talked to people in touch with the White House on Friday who believe that, if the congressional midterms are very close and the Democrats were to win by five or seven seats, that Trump is already talking about how to throw legal challenges into the courts, sow confusion, declare a victory actually, and say that the election has been illegitimate, that that is really under discussion in the White House.”

Last month, Bernstein’s Watergate partner published a book about the Trump administration called Fear: Trump in the White House, which already feels like an exhausting several dozen news cycles ago.

Democrats can cross their fingers and hope for a blue wave all they want, but unfortunately it sounds like that may not be the end of it.

(Via CNN)