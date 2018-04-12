James Comey Says Trump Asked Him To Investigate The Infamous ‘Pee Tape’ Allegations To Reassure Melania

#Donald Trump
Trending Writer
04.12.18

Getty Image

James Comey says Donald Trump wanted him to investigate the infamous “pee tape” allegations facing the President of the United States of America. This revelation has emerged courtesy of the former FBI chief’s upcoming book and features a description of Trump’s attitude towards the kinky claims facing him.

The New York Post has shared this segment of Comey’s A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership for the world to see and according to Comey, Trump adamantly denied the watersports talk associated with his personal brand and framed his frustration with the pee tape story as being something that was hurting his wife Melania.

“He brought up what he called the ‘golden showers thing’ … adding that it bothered him if there was ‘even a one percent chance’ his wife, Melania, thought it was true,” writes Comey in his book which doesn’t hit store shelves until next week. “He just rolled on, unprompted, explaining why it couldn’t possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie. I said it was up to him.”

If it’s any consolation to President Trump, the “golden showers thing” only makes up a portion of Comey’s highly anticipated offering. Comey’s book features a number of different Donald-driven subjects, as well as a book tour where Comey likened Trump to a “mob boss.” Keep your eyes peeled for Trump tweetstorms. The forecast seems to suggest they are on their way.

(Via New York Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpjames comeyMELANIA TRUMPpeepee-pee tape

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 9 hours ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 2 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 6 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP