Remember when the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) revealed last month that they would be testing something called a “Presidential Alert” that, in effect, would allow President Donald Trump to send a short message to every single wireless user in the country? If you do, then you know that the test, which thankfully will not allow Trump to simply inundate everyone’s phones with his thoughts on the latest episode of Fox & Friends, was delayed… until tomorrow.
According to Variety, unless you’re in the middle of a phone call or have turned off your device altogether, you will receive the “Presidential Alert” sometime at 2:18 p.m. ET or in the half-hour period after. You can’t opt out of it:
Users will not be able to block or otherwise opt out of the test “Presidential Alert” message. Under the 2006 law establishing the wireless-alert system, Congress allowed participating carriers to let subscribers block any emergency alerts — except for those issued by the sitting U.S. president.
Aside from a few pertinent details about the alert (and the legalities supporting its existence), FEMA also released a mock-up image of what the message will look like on a smartphone.
Sure enough, there’s no mention of Brett Kavanaugh, the United Nations General Assembly laughing “with” Trump, or anything of the sort. The test message in the example simply reads, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
(Via Variety)
Welp, I’ve figured out what Trump’s going to do when he finally gets banned from Twitter…
can we respond to it?
Outlets slap Trump’s name on it and insinuate the messages are directly from him and can be about anything at any time, hunting for clicks. Obama signed this law requiring FEMA to create the presidential alert….
The point is to send out emergency alerts to people rapidly and effectively about pending emergencies on a national level. Obviously, sending a message to every mobile phone in the country at once is not normal and needs to be tested. You would have to be a fucking moron to oppose or be snarky about this in any way. Trump won’t be sending shit and it will only be used for a disaster, weather event or terrorism.
Yeah, we get all of that, you don’t need to explain it. The difference now is that Trump lacks a fundamental understanding of most of the machinations of government in general, and especially of U.S. government minutia. He’ll happily tell you he’s above all that. So the idea of a nation-wide text system that you can’t opt out of, and a president whose attention span relegates most of his communication to social media, dovetail with a beautiful and terrifying synergy. Especially because of his blatant disregard for his office’s protocol, which makes the idea of him abusing this system all too believable.