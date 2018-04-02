The Kremlin Claims That Trump Invited Vladimir Putin To Meet At The White House

#Russia #Donald Trump
04.02.18 28 mins ago

Getty Image

President Trump reportedly invited his BFF Vladimir Putin to meet at the White House last month, according to the Russian news agency TASS. Kremin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Monday that during a March 20 phone call between the two leaders, Trump is said to have suggested Washington as a potential location for summit talks between the United States and Russia, although an exact date has yet to be agreed upon.

Since the call took place, which was described as “constructive and business-like,” Trump ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats over the alleged poisoning of a spy in the U.K., which is apparently putting a strain on the proposed meeting. “In the wake of the recent developments, it would be difficult to discuss a summit,” Ushakov told reporters, although he stressed that such an event “would be rather important and beneficial for both countries, as well as for the entire global community.” Via the Daily Beast:

“We would like to believe that preparations for such a meeting will begin,” the Kremlin aide said. “We would also like to hope that there would be an end to the steps the Americans have taken based on groundless allegations,” he noted, adding that it would make it to “launch a very serious and constructive dialogue.”

Ushakov’s timeline corroborates with Trump’s account of his congratulatory phone call with Putin in March, in which he told reporters that he had a “good call” with Putin and that they would probably be meeting in the “not-too-distant future to discuss the arms race,” which he pointed out is “getting out of control.”

(Via Daily Beast)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpRUSSIAthe kremlinVLADIMIR PUTIN

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 5 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP