President Trump reportedly invited his BFF Vladimir Putin to meet at the White House last month, according to the Russian news agency TASS. Kremin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Monday that during a March 20 phone call between the two leaders, Trump is said to have suggested Washington as a potential location for summit talks between the United States and Russia, although an exact date has yet to be agreed upon.

Since the call took place, which was described as “constructive and business-like,” Trump ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats over the alleged poisoning of a spy in the U.K., which is apparently putting a strain on the proposed meeting. “In the wake of the recent developments, it would be difficult to discuss a summit,” Ushakov told reporters, although he stressed that such an event “would be rather important and beneficial for both countries, as well as for the entire global community.” Via the Daily Beast:

“We would like to believe that preparations for such a meeting will begin,” the Kremlin aide said. “We would also like to hope that there would be an end to the steps the Americans have taken based on groundless allegations,” he noted, adding that it would make it to “launch a very serious and constructive dialogue.”

Ushakov’s timeline corroborates with Trump’s account of his congratulatory phone call with Putin in March, in which he told reporters that he had a “good call” with Putin and that they would probably be meeting in the “not-too-distant future to discuss the arms race,” which he pointed out is “getting out of control.”

(Via Daily Beast)