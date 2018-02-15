Late Thursday morning, President Trump followed up his previously tweeted comments (“prayers and condolences,” “shooter was mentally disturbed”) regarding the massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida with a brief address. “We comfort the grieving and the wounded and we hurt for the entire community,” he said. “We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health.” But as several news outlets and Twitter users quickly noticed once the six-minute address had wrapped, not a single mention of guns was made. Not even once.
Much like his tweets on Wednesday and Thursday, Trump instead highlighted the horrific event itself and the persons who experienced it. He praised the teachers and school personnel who did everything they could to protect their students, and offered his condolences and prayers to the families of the victims. However, neither guns, gun control, nor even the word “gun” were mentioned throughout the televised address.
But he did say shooting, right? I mean, what the hell do people think he meant by that?
Reality show president is completely normal and really good at communicating.
Or maybe everyone is just nitpicking? I heard his statement. He said “gunman” and “shooting”. Pretty clear on what happened
Shooting puts the action on the person. Gun puts the action on the device. There is a very specific reason why these people don’t say gun.