Trump Has Ordered A Review Of The U.S. Postal Service After His Attack On Amazon's Deal

04.13.18

Amid the resurrected “pee tape” controversy and fallout over Michael Cohen’s FBI raid, President Trump’s still taking time to nurture his beef with Amazon. Before all hell broke loose this week, Trump was obsessed with complaining about the online retailer, and his advisors reportedly had to put together a PowerPoint presentation to debunk his false claims that Amazon doesn’t pay sales tax and scored a deal that’s ripping off the United States Postal Service (which he keeps referring to as the “U.S. Post Office”).

Nonetheless, he has persisted. On Thursday night while you were laughing about the pee-pee tape, Trump quietly ordered a review through an executive order that claims that the U.S.P.S. is operating unsustainably, from a financial standpoint, so it “must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout.” The executive order never mentions the word “Amazon,” but there’s little doubt that Trump’s ongoing feud with Jeff Bezos — who also owns the Washington Post, which POTUS calls “fake news” — is the impetus here. Some more language from the order:

“It shall be the policy of my administration that the United States postal system operate under a sustainable business model to provide necessary mail services to citizens and businesses, and to compete fairly in commercial markets.”

From there, Trump assigns a new task force to dig into the U.S.P.S. and do their thing within 120 days. Will this task force manage to dig up the nonexistent findings that the president desires, or will it go the way of Trump’s Election Integrity Commission (that he established to prove voter fraud in the election he won) and eventually be dissolved like a sad balloon?

Read Trump’s full executive order, courtesy of NBC News, below.

(Via CNBC & NBC News)

