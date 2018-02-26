During a meeting with governors at the White House on Monday, President Trump took the opportunity to trash the Florida sheriff’s deputies who did not confront the shooter at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. According to several news outlets, the president said the Broward Counry Sheriff’s Office officials “weren’t exactly Medal of Honor winners,” then apparently went on to insist he would have run into the building “even if I didn’t have a weapon.” The clip was subsequently carried by Fox News and other networks.

Trump rips Fla. Deputies for not going into school. "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 26, 2018

“I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” boasted Trump. The president also revealed he had dined with National Rifle Association (NRA) President Wayne LaPierre and others over the weekend after the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) just outside of Washington. Assuring the governors gathered before him that the organization’s leaders “want to do something,” Trump said there was “no bigger fan of the Second Amendment than me” and doubled down on his prior “sicko” comments about the accused Florida school shooter.

Yet despite the president’s NRA lunch revelations and an apparent exchange with Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee regarding his frequent tweets about arming teachers, it seems all the internet can think about is Trump’s claims of what-if heroism.