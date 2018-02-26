Trump Insists He Would Have ‘Run’ Into The Florida School Shooting To Save Students

#Internet Reactions #Politics #Twitter Reactions #Donald Trump #Florida
News & Culture Writer
02.26.18 6 Comments

During a meeting with governors at the White House on Monday, President Trump took the opportunity to trash the Florida sheriff’s deputies who did not confront the shooter at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. According to several news outlets, the president said the Broward Counry Sheriff’s Office officials “weren’t exactly Medal of Honor winners,” then apparently went on to insist he would have run into the building “even if I didn’t have a weapon.” The clip was subsequently carried by Fox News and other networks.

“I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” boasted Trump. The president also revealed he had dined with National Rifle Association (NRA) President Wayne LaPierre and others over the weekend after the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) just outside of Washington. Assuring the governors gathered before him that the organization’s leaders “want to do something,” Trump said there was “no bigger fan of the Second Amendment than me” and doubled down on his prior “sicko” comments about the accused Florida school shooter.

Yet despite the president’s NRA lunch revelations and an apparent exchange with Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee regarding his frequent tweets about arming teachers, it seems all the internet can think about is Trump’s claims of what-if heroism.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Politics#Twitter Reactions#Donald Trump#Florida
TAGSdonald trumpFLORIDAGUN VIOLENCEinternet reactionsPoliticsSCHOOL SHOOTINGStwitter reactions

The RX

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

02.23.18 4 days ago
On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

02.22.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

02.21.18 5 days ago
U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 1 week ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP