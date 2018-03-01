Report: President Trump Calls Jeff Sessions ‘Mr. Magoo’ Behind His Back

#Donald Trump
03.01.18 1 week ago 9 Comments

Getty Image

It’s no secret that there is a certain animus between President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions stemming from Trump’s opinion that Sessions is not sufficiently loyal. The most recent example of that came earlier this week when POTUS referred to Sessions’ decision to have the Justice Department’s Inspector General investigate the FISA abuse allegations made by Rep. Devin Nunes in his controversial memo as “disgraceful.”

According to a new Washington Post report, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been questioning witnesses about Trump’s efforts to drive Sessions to resign (thus allowing Trump to install an attorney general who could oversee the Russia investigation). As much as it sounds like Mueller could be investigating another potential instance of of obstruction of justice, the highlight of the report is its revelation of Trump’s nickname for Sessions:

Behind the scenes, Trump has derisively referred to Sessions as “Mr. Magoo,” a cartoon character who is elderly, myopic and bumbling, according to people with whom he has spoken.

Outdated insults aside — and possibly erroneous ones, since some have pointed out that Trump’s more of a Magoo than Sessions — Sessions has repeatedly, both publicly and privately, insisted that he will not resign. Earlier this month, following the one-year anniversary of his confirmation, aides reportedly presented Sessions with a “gag gift”: a bulletproof vest with his name on it.

(Via Washington Post & CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpjeff sessionsjustice departmentU.S. Department of Justice

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP