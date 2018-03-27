Trump Is Reportedly Telling People That Stormy Daniels ‘Is Not The Type Of Woman He Finds Attractive’

#Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
03.27.18 3 Comments

Getty Image

President Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet when it comes to Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who allegedly had an affair with him during a Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament in 2006. Even after her sit down with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes — which killed his own ratings for the very same program, by the way — Trump only subtweeted something vague about “fake news.”

But while the president has yet to publicly comment (*cough* Melania *cough*), apparently he has had a lot to say in private. According to the Washington Post, Trump has been calling Daniels’ accusations a “hoax” and inquiring about his poll numbers in relation to her claims. He has also supposedly complained to several people, and I quote, that “Daniels is not the type of woman he finds attractive” — even though anyone with eyeballs knows that Stormy is exactly the type of woman Donald Trump finds attractive.

Trump — who was among the estimated 22 million Americans who watched the Daniels interview that aired Sunday night — asked staff in the White House if they, too, had watched and wondered what they thought of it, someone who has spoken to him said. The president said that he personally did not think Daniels appeared credible, added this person, who has talked to the president about his interactions with the pornographic film star and did not want to be identified discussing them.

Following Sunday night’s interview, on Monday Daniels amended her existing lawsuit against Trump, adding his personal attorney Michael Cohen who she is now suing for defamation. So in light of new developments, perhaps it’s best Trump publicly keeps quiet about the alleged affair.

(Via Washington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpMICHAEL COHENSTORMY DANIELS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP