Just when you think Donald Trump can’t possibly, conceivably sink any lower when it comes to general decorum, he occasionally still manages to surprise people. Today that surprise came to us in the form of his reaction to a federal judge dismissing adult film star Stormy Daniels‘ defamation lawsuit against him.
“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees,” he tweeted furiously. “Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”
Now, aside from the fact that literally the President of the United States lashed out by calling a private citizen a “horseface,” which in itself is a lot to unpack, he also accidentally (and accurately) referred to himself as “a total con” by his grammatically incorrect use of a comma instead of a semicolon.
He also spelled her name wrong, but really, with everything else, that’s the least concerning thing going on here.
At any rate, it didn’t take long for Daniels to respond to Trump’s petty insult, and it really says something that — as usual — she, an adult film star, handily managed to outwit, again, the President of the United States.
“In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN!” Daniels wrote. “And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny.”
In addition to two jabs at Trump’s tiny mushroom penis, she also managed to adeptly turn his “horseface” insult back around at him. Simply beautiful.
