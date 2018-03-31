Trump May Have Spent $27,000 In Taxpayer Money To Monitor Stormy Daniels Media Stories

President Trump suspiciously may have yet to publicly comment on the Stormy Daniels scandal, but that doesn’t mean he’s not paying attention to it. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Executive Office of the President shelled out $27,075 to a company called TVEyes which is used to track print, radio, and TV media stories. The documents don’t detail exactly what keywords the White House wanted to track, however, the order came just one day after Daniels sued Trump to invalidate her confidentiality agreement because he allegedly neglected to sign it.

The documents apparently only revealed that the purpose of the expenditure was “SUPPORT – MANAGEMENT: PUBLIC RELATIONS.” Something that doesn’t sound suspicious at all:

It’s not the first time Trump’s Office has used the service, but it’s by far the most they’ve ever spent … the last being $9,504 in February of 2017, right around the time Trump’s then Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, allegedly tried to interfere with the FBI’s Russia probe.

Federal Procurement records also show the $27k Trump’s shelled out was by far the largest expenditure the Executive Office has ever made to TVEyes … since 2011, when TVEyes began getting contracts.

Meanwhile, Trump kicked off his weekend with his usual early Saturday morning tweetstorm, going after Amazon by once again falsely stating that the company is causing the United States Postal Service (which he also continues to refer to as the “Post Office”) to lose money.

He then promptly switched gears and attacked California Governor Jerry Brown for pardoning five ex-convicts facing deportation.

Completely unrelated, from now on I plan on prefacing all of my completely random declarations with “while we are on the subject.”

