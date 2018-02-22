President Trump continues to seemingly talk out of both sides of his mouth when it comes to the subject of arming teachers with guns in classrooms. During his White House listening session on Wednesday afternoon, the president advocated giving teachers the right to concealed carry. “If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly,” he reasoned.
On Thursday morning however, he clarified his remarks on Twitter by claiming that he never said “give teachers guns” unless they happen to be “gun adept” or military trained teachers or coaches, which still sounds like “give teachers guns.” Likewise, during a meeting with state and local officials on school safety later in the afternoon, Trump struggled to make his position clear:
Frankly, I have been reading a lot about it, and I think when you allow a person who’s been in the marines for 20 years who’s done nothing but handle guns and handle them safety and well, because you can’t just give a teacher a gun. One of the fake news networks CNN was saying last night, ‘I want teachers to have guns.’ I don’t want teachers to have guns. I want certain highly adept people — people that understand weaponry, people that understand guns, if they really have that aptitude. Because not everybody has the aptitude for a gun. But if they have the aptitude, I think having a concealed permit for having teachers and letting people know that there are people in the building with guns, in my opinion, you won’t have these shootings, because these people are cowards, they’re not going to walk into a school if 20 percent of the teachers have guns — it may be 10 percent, it may be 40 percent — and what I recommend doing is the people that do carry, we give them a bonus, we give them a little bit of a bonus. Frankly, they’d feel more comfortable having the gun anyway, but you give them a little bit of a bonus. So practically for free, you have now made the school into a hardened target.
Say what you will about Trump, but these were ninja-level acrobatics. He started off denying that he ever said he wanted teachers to have guns, to admitting that maybe “highly adept” teachers with “aptitudes for guns” should be permitted to conceal carry — and that this number could be as high as 40 percent of teachers — to finally proposing to offer bonuses to teachers who agree to carry guns.
He then adds that this solution is “practically free,” except for the part where school budgets have to find a way to cough up the money to buy teachers guns and then give them bonuses for doing so.
Pretty much the only thing in that long-winded bit of word salad that makes sense is “not everybody has the aptitude for a gun,” which is exactly the gist of many people’s gun-control arguments, not the dang algebra teacher packing heat.
(Via Fox News)
If I had trademarked the phrase, “What could possibly go wrong?” back in November 2016, I’d be a bazillionaire by now.
Not one article here about how CNN was handing out scripts for these teens to read in interviews? The one kid refused to do it.
How come no articles about this uproxx
Not even fucking Fox is dumb enough to report that. Site your source and confirm your mugshot, shitbird.
I absolutely cannot get over the mental gymnastics required to to go from “kids see other kids killed, are angry about friends being killed” to “the only reason the kids are saying these things is THE EVIL MEDIA.”
@Tad Trickle it’s probably best you leave that one alone…
I have to give it to Trump for at least staying consistent with his terrible ideas.
There’s that very good brain! Always the best, most tremendous and original ideas!
Not to pick apart every little thing, but do you guys have a large contingent of people teaching in public schools who also happened to have previously spent 20 years in the marines? Because that’s what I’m reading that 45 here thinks.
BUT ANYWAY – a bonus, eh? How about a bonus per bad guy shot? And then if this highly-trained marine/teacher accidentally shoots a bystander/him-herself, there’s some sort of demerit system.
We’ve crossed a threshold. Jokes like this seem dangerously close to legitimate suggestions nowadays. smh
I think, since Trump loves TV so much, he’s seen The Substitute too many times and assumes most teachers are either Tom Berenger or Treat Williams.
@kal1usa Then, in his brain, he conflates Treat Williams with Fred Ward playing Remo Williams and assumes all teachers are masters of Sinanju.
Not only that, his administration is actively trying to take away funding for education. How does he get up in front of anyone to advocate for teachers being paid more?
In Trump’s mind, if Treat Williams gets shot by a student with a gun, he’ll get his buddy Joe Piscopo to re-animate him back to life.
Wait, you guys have also seen “Dead Heat”, right?
@Vice4Life Are you trying to one-up my random 80s cultural reference? Are we gonna go? Don’t make me express my intimate knowledge of the Sniper movie series.
“One of the fake news networks CNN was saying last night, ‘I want teachers to have guns.’ I don’t want teachers to have guns.”
IMMEDIATELY followed by:
“I think having a concealed permit for having teachers… with guns…they’re not going to walk into a school if 20 percent of the teachers have guns — and we give them a little bit of a bonus.”
I like how the first thing he did was lie to discredit an institution in place to hold him accountable, and no one is even talking about that part because it’s so normal.
@Pasqualie – Because with him, it truly is normal. You know what would be different. Is him speaking about CCN or the WaPo and NOT saying they were fake. That happens less frequently.
If teachers were outlawed, only outlaws would have teachers.
+1
Wait, i thought it wasn’t about the money
“I have been reading a lot about it” — Highlights for Children makes NRA pamphlets now?
It was explained to him via a sock puppet show.
bullshit bullshit bullshit
we’re making teachers buy their own school supplies and now we have enough money to buy them a glock?
Rage Against the Machine happened 25 years too early.
+10. I needed that laugh. Thanks.
One of the delights of Tom Morello becoming more visible with his political activism is watching young people discover RATM. At first they’re like “eww, rap rock” and then they start listening and the light bulb goes off.
The revolution is 9 bucks at Target. Malibu has hella high taxes.
Damnit people! Do you really want a return to the dystopian wasteland that was the United States from 1994 to 2004?
Smashmouth on the radio…Everyone’s wearing flannel…There’s apparently a shortage of shampoo…Dark times indeed.
does he want teachers or fucking bounty hunters?
My eighth grade Algebra teacher legitimately threw stuff at us if we weren’t paying attention or were acting up (and we were the “good” students.) Usually it was an eraser or pencils, but one time a particularly mouthy kid pissed him off so much that he chucked a door knob at the wall just beside him. Yeah, let’s give that guy a gun.
If she had a gun, that teacher in Colorado wouldn’t have had to grab that kid to make him stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, I tell you what.
In 8th grade, one of the nuns had something we dubbed “The Choke-tie” when she’d literally grab students by the throat and scream in their face. 2 years later, my younger brother’s classmates got the same treatment.
The pro-gun cheerleaders seem to think that people want to shoot someone committing a crime with a gun. How many teachers have come forward and asked for the capability to stop a school shooter? That shit is traumatizing for cops and soldiers and you think teachers are going to volunteer for the opportunity?
They will like what he tells them to like.
“Let’s give a bonus to teachers.” There, I fixed it!
They could save money on The Wall by building it out of Trump’s bullshit.
But bonuses for teachers that actually teach well? You know, their original intended careers. Nah.
Our first legit retarded president
So do they get cash incentives for every shooter they pick off?
Only if they can prove it by means of a collected scalp or pair of ears.
“I have been reading a lot about it”
LOL, no you haven’t
Trump strikes me as the kind of person who puts way too much salt on his food so he douses it with pepper to “even out” the taste.
He likes his steaks well-done and he dumps ketchup on them, so yeah, probably.