While meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office on Monday, President Trump fielded a few questions from reporters. Naturally, the president was asked about a looming potential trade war if he follows through with his plans to impose new tariffs, which would add a whopping a 25 percent tax on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

In so many words, yes: Trump is planning to follow through with the tariffs, and once again threatened to pull the United States out of NAFTA if what he feels is a reasonable deal isn’t met.

We’re not backing down, Mexico is, uh, we’ve had a very bad deal with Mexico, a very bad deal with Canada, it’s called NAFTA. Our factories have left our country, our jobs have left our country. For many years, NAFTA has been a disaster, we are renegotiating NAFTA as I said I would, and if we don’t make a deal I’ll terminate NAFTA. But if I do make a deal which is fair to the workers and the American people, that would be, I imagine, one of the points that we would negotiate, there will be tariffs on steel for Canada and for Mexico, so we’ll see what happens. Right now 100 percent and it could be a part of NAFTA, and I understand I just got a call from the people who are right now in Mexico City negotiating NAFTA. Mexico and really Canada wanna talk about it. If they’re not going to make a fair NAFTA deal, we’re just going to leave it this way. People have to understand in our country, on trade has been ripped off by virtually every country in the world, whether it’s friend or enemy. Everybody. China. Russia. And take people that we think are wonderful. The European union, we can’t do business in there, we’re not allowed. They have trade barriers that are worse than tariffs.

He finished by pointing out that we’ve lost “500 billion dollars” to our biggest problem, which is China. “How previous presidents allowed that to happen is disgraceful,” he added very subtly. This has been word salad with the President of the United States of America.

(Via CNN)