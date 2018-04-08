A Trump Tower Fire Leaves One Civilian Dead And Four Firefighters Injured

#Donald Trump
04.07.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

A fire at Trump Tower in New York City has left one civilian dead and four firefighters injured, but the blaze is now under control. According to reports, the fire was in an apartment where firefighters found a 67-year-old man on the 50th floor, unconscious. He was initially reported in critical condition and has since passed away. For reference, Trump’s penthouse suite occupies the 66th-68th floor.

Fox News is reporting FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro’s summary of what happened: “We found fire on the 50th floor of the building. The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire and found one occupant of the apartment who is in critical condition.”

Roughly two hours after the fire was extinguished, Donald Trump praised the building’s quality and the first responders.

