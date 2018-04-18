Trump Finally Breaks His Silence On Twitter (Sort Of) Over The Stormy Daniels Allegations

#Donald Trump #Twitter
News & Culture Writer
04.18.18 3 Comments

Getty Image

What’s interesting about the Stormy Daniels scandal plaguing Donald Trump’s presidency is that unlike other scandals and turmoils (Russia, losing the popular vote, administration firing rumors, James Comey, the continued existence of Hillary Clinton, etc., etc., etc.) Trump has stayed silent on Twitter and otherwise. The closest he’s come to commenting is a few weeks back when, while boarding Air Force One, he was asked point blank by a reporter if he knew anything about the $130,000 payment to Daniels.

“No, No. What else?” he responded. Asked a followup on why his personal attorney Michael Cohen made the payment in the first place, Trump likewise played clueless. “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen,” he said. “Michael’s my attorney, and you’ll have to ask Michael.”

So this is why it’s why it’s particularly of note that during his Wednesday morning executive time, Trump finally addressed the rumors — sort of. Responding to the bombshell sketch of the man who allegedly threatened Daniels back in 2011, which she and her attorney revealed on The View yesterday, Trump retweeted an account called “Deplorably Scottish.”

“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man,” he declared. “A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

When you consider his continued silence over the alleged affair itself, it makes you wonder what made Trump respond to just the claims that she was threatened over it. Given Cohen’s sketchy reputation, if a so-called threat was ordered, it’s possible that even Trump himself may not have known about it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpSTORMY DANIELSTwitter

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 22 hours ago 6 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP