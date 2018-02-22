Whenever there’s a school shooting, there’s a script people who don’t want to discuss guns in society follow. It’s not guns, it’s our mental health system, it’s our single parents, it’s our lack of prayer in schools, and once we’re done blaming everybody else, we turn to our culture. The NRA has been blaming video games for school shooting since Columbine, ignoring the questionable science and scientists in the field. And, sure enough, Trump brought that up, in a confusing school safety meeting where he seemed to be either unaware of, or not fully cognizant, of the current state of the entertainment industry.
The above clip features Trump insisting violent video games are “shaping” young minds, and then articulating a common criticism of the MPAA, that its ratings system does nothing about violence while strictly limiting sex, before then seeming to forget the MPAA exists and rates movies in the first place. It’s possible that he’s suggesting some form of government rating system, and is just being inarticulate, but it’s not clear that’s entirely legal. In ESA V. Schwartzenegger, for example, video games were found to be protected speech, and any ratings system would have to prove it wasn’t a form of censorship.
It’s a moot point, in any case. No investigation of a school shooter has found any link between their media consumption and their homicidal tendencies. For example, Newtown shooter Adam Lanza was found to be obsessed with not Doom or Call of Duty, but Dance Dance Revolution, playing the dancing game for hours at a clip. And attempts to blame the wider culture for violence have stumbled over both more detailed scientific analysis and larger social trends: Violent crime has plunged since 1993, while the overall violence in movies and video games hasn’t budged.
There’s one more inescapable problem, for those attempting to slough the blame onto American culture. Any culture’s art is a reflection of that culture, a mirror that can show us what we want to see or the things we want to hide. If you see something in the mirror you don’t like, smashing it isn’t going to fix the problem.
How can he continue to be so wrong about everything all the time? Everyone knows IT’S PORN THAT’S CAUSING ALL THE SHOOTINGS. That’s right people. Not enough porn.
#freethenipple
Marilyn Manson was blamed for Columbine. We’ve heard this lame argument before.
Problem is that idiots who vote actually believe it. Same idea as printing a retraction or correction after a story — once it’s out there, it’s taken hold, and if someone is stupid enough to believe something like this, they’re probably not going to be doing any further research/reading on the subject.
well its unfortunate he has to be the one to mention this. because its also sort of stupid to think that these things have zero effect. were a violent country who likes violence. as a country were always out committing violence so should we be surprised that we create violent people sometimes? i dont place the blame just on movies and games but im sure it may play some kind of part. americans re too stupid to have this conversation though. so who cares.
Motherfucker, did you even bother to read before commenting?
Is this supposed to be some kind of satire?
BIIIiiTCH! no why was it good?
Other developed nations play the same games and watch the same movies as we do and don’t have these mass shooting. In other words you’re wrong.
You’re pretty much proving the writer’s point. While actual studies suggest that the impact is not as substantial as certain groups may have you believe, there’s still a large part of the population that holds onto a “yea, but still…” attitude. Time to move on and focus on actual factors.
Me fail English? That’s unpossible!
a lot of talking going on but still didnt tell me if the article was good or not…..
heres the thing, see if you can keep up. im not a psych guy but it seems to me everything we consume affects us in some way? we all know about copycat murderers and shooters already, artist get influenced by other artist and that shows in their work. when we hear a particular style of humor we like, watch things that cater to that style of humor and we may even imitate it in conversations. lebron james is playing his ps4 to see how the warriors react in situationsand hes using that to train. police and army have video game/simulators so they can practice effective killing. add to that when you want to get sexy with your mate, you put on sexy tunes right? you dim the lighting all to get him/her in the mood. so obviously the things we surround ourselves with affect us right? o except violent video games and movies those things, those things dont affect mood at all. cus i never saw a bunch of 40 year olds dressing like OB1 jumping around like clowns with flashlights. no movies and games dont influence at all.
I’d like to be the first to say: wow
“Americans are too stupid to have the conversation” says the person who refuses to read the article. Got it.
youre cute with the way you try to insult me by not reading an article on a c+ website that usually talks about twitter feuds and what cake you should be eating this month hahaha. perfect examples of dumb americans….
So by your reasoning of “everything we consume affects us,” I (and scads of people near my age) should be highly prone to dropping anvils off of various high places based on the number of times we’ve watched original Looney Tunes shorts. Yet we don’t — I’d guess in large part because a) anvils aren’t readily available nor as easy to get as weaponry seems to be, and b) we (even as young kids) were able to discern entertainment from reality.
So, maybe this isn’t about what we consume as much as you think it is…maybe it’s about mischaracterizing Second Amendment rights paired with the variety of and access to military-grade weaponry which serves very little to no purpose in civilian society (outside of monetary sales for the manufacturers and the associations that support unchecked armaments). But that might just be me…
no its not just you. youre kind of dumb but youre on a better thinking path. surely we all use what is perceived as common sense and self preservation because we know well have to answer for dropping an anvil. but that doesnt mean we cant attenuate violence by other means. being an asshole in traffic, walking over a homeless person on your way to work. that really bad sense of humor that borders on bullying. there is all sorts of ways we can be dicks to people we love or to strangers while stopping short of being violent. sure you and i can say that were not affected today in this convo, but who knows how you act in your day to day life. or how i do it daily. and its easy to say ya most people dont get affected but you dont know by how much or by how little because no one is linking these things for everyone to notice. we only see these silly bastards who lose it and shoot people. havent you ever noticed that christians will make christian jokes, pervs will make perv jokes some people dress all goth for fucks sakes, so why wouldnt a culture that thrives and seeks violence for entertainment wouldnt be the proper nesting device for gun nuts who like to shoot people? come on! hahaha seriously. look at gun violence stats in this country and all others and then add to that the stats of how much of our entertainment is about murder or abuse or death. thats why christians stay away from that stuff, why do Buddhists choose to give up all temptations of the world? because its all influence you dummies. im sure all the shooters thought they were acting on their own but their shitty way of thinking has been implanted since childhood.
@uproxx hires bad writers Insulting the intelligence of other students meanwhile you can’t even articulate a coherent point let alone an argument supported by actual facts instead of half-baked opinions, what a joke. This exchange should have ended with @artvandelay3 ‘s comment since it ruins your entire premise “dummy”.
*commenters not students yikes
U DISAGREED WIT ME THEREFORE UR HITLER AND RILLY STUPID
Signed,
Superior Genius Tolerant Liberals
respond with facts? lol get out of here with that shit. this is a comment section on uproxx not reddit or that essay your supposed to write instead of wasting your student time on uproxx. thats my idea and yes i think america is pretty dumb. not sorry at all that includes you guys lol or the shooters. it is what it is you know? whether you choose to take my opinion with a grain of salt or you take it personally like a dummy i dont care, either way shits gonna keep rolling downhill
o yeah! none of you are experts either and none of you are presenting hard facts either so im not sure you have any ground to stand on besides you just disagree with me
@uproxx hires bad writers Well “dummy” I appreciate you admitting you put zero thought into your arguments, not that it wasn’t obvious already. I don’t care if you call Americans dumb, just pointing out how ridiculous it is coming from a guy who apparently can’t even figure out how to capitalize words. Let’s try this one more time – other developed nations play the same games as us and watch the same movies yet none of them have the mass shootings we do. Your argument is objectively wrong and fairly stupid.
@Art Salmons Keep winning those arguments against imaginary liberals / yourself sport, you’re doing great.
@uproxx hires bad writers – I’d imagine our facts are: we’ve enjoyed violent movies, music with violent lyrics and played violent video games but we’re not out there in society being violent. If most other countries have the same access to all of this, but don’t have access to assault weapons and aren’t mass-murdering people at the rate that Americans are, then *lightbulb* perhaps it has to do with all of the guns.
@ChompChomp – Oops, didn’t mean to restate what you had replied with, but it’s nice to see someone else with common sense.
lol youre mad hahahaha
Yow. Uproxx draws bad commenters.
Of course he’s for censorship.
2nd Amendment Good, 1st Amendment Bad!
He never actually wants to SEE the pussy, just grab it.
Just because NRA wingnuts (who want to deflect from the ‘gun’ elephant in the room) bring up those contributing factors, doesn’t mean they aren’t contributing factors. This is why I hate Left/Right politics. Each side is so concerned about their angle, they don’t pause and consider it’s a myriad of items that both sides argue. FWIW, I don’t think it’s the content of games that gets kids to be anti-social little violent twits, it’s simply the anonymous online competition that lets anyone be a prick to combat their real life shortcomings into a video game ability. Has anyone actually ever turned up the chat audio of any given video game lobby and heard the way kids and teens talk to and treat each other? It doesn’t have to be GTA; even FIFA or a racing game is hell. I’m sure the Lanza DDR dialogue between him and online opponents was a real joy to listen to.
It’s a layered tapestry to be sure. The problem with this issue is that we have people who refuse to even acknowledge the POSSIBILITY that more guns and easier access to guns might lead to an increase in potentially preventable gun violence. So how can anybody expect us to have a good faith dialogue on the matter?
Dammit, I had put down a long post with research and everything and apparently it didn’t work, so I’ll TL;DR it — violence amongst teenagers is way down; kids aren’t allowed to get their energy out at school anymore (tag is banned); they get it out talking shit online playing games instead; they still end up marching together to stop gun violence.
If you actually care about sources, I’ll go back and provide them; the point is that kids talking shit while playing games is not causal, let alone correlational, to kids being violent.
@RocknRollHighSchool has it right. The studies we do have on this issue are few and far between, but the ones that exist say the opposite of Trump’s point. Video games seem to reduce the risk of acting out not increase it.
@Rocknrollhighschool, @ColeND28. No need to post sources, I trust it. I guess my point is that the negative way kids interact with online gaming (we have to acknowledge it exists) may not directly correlate to violence, but the anti-social aspect could manifest itself that way. More than likely they just grow up to be pricks.
The scientific paper is linked in the article. It found that while video games are correlated with anti-social behavior. That does NOT lead to an increase in violent behavior
“Psychological studies find that video game play is associated with markers for violent and antisocial attitudes. It is plausible that these markers indicate either whetted or sated preferences for antisocial behavior. I investigate whether a proxy for video gaming is associated with the prevalence of various crimes and find evidence that gaming is associated with significant declines in crime and death rates. These results are robust to various alternative specifications. Other youth related leisure activities – sports and movie viewing – generate smaller or no effects. These results cast doubt on the desirability of proposed restrictions on video game marketing.”
@ColeND28 Thx, good info. But anti-social is related to sociopathy, that is my concern. Turning into violence or not.
@ColeND28, I haven’t finished the full article yet, but I wonder about it’s generalizability; regardless, I was working with other sources, but it’s kinda moot by now, I reckon.
@Midwest Girthquake and @ColeND28, I don’t know that the effect of human interaction being broadly transferred to online interaction is being accounted for. The ability to anonymously spout off and behave in an anti-social manner is not exacerbated by games (violent or otherwise) — it’s exacerbated by the nature of many of our primary vehicle of ‘human’ interaction. Both of you are nothing more to me than usernames (as I am to you) — I can effectively say to you whatever I want with no real repercussions. This is the social environment in which kids today are growing up in. All this to say that a correlational relationship between anti-social behaviour and video games is specious at best — our entire society is designed to be anti-social, intentionally or not.
Regardless of causal or correlational connections, the numbers speak for themselves — violence among teenagers (and a majority of other cohorts) is way, way down, but examples of extreme violence (as in mass murder in the US, using guns) is way, way, way up.
Naturally the pumpkin would place the blame on games, but he’s an asshat and everyone in America should weep that anyone has ever taken him seriously.
But porn is a public health crisis, ain’t that right, Florida?
Fact is that pretty much every kid has played violent video games and watched both violent films and porn (always interesting that brutal violence is okay as long as there are no dirty words, to paraphrase Sheila Broflovski…) and that fewer and fewer people are actually acting in a violent way. Problem is that, when they do, it’s significantly more deadly than it should be. That’s on guns, period.
@Midwest Girthquake You’ve got this a bit twisted — what we consider to be “sociopathy” is, as defined by the DSM-V “Antisocial Personality Disorder.”
There is a difference between not wanting to interact with people/isolating/feeling bad/feeling more secure by oneself/rejecting personal connections (which is what I reckon most would consider ‘anti-social’) and ‘sociopathy’ — primarily, so far as I understand, sociopathy is either directly genetic or caused by trauma to the frontal cortex. This is marked by extreme narcissism, an inability to emotionally connect with others, and, often but not always, a singular pursuit towards a particular goal that actually triggers the reward centres in the brain (this is why John Wayne Gacy killed 36 and Jeff Bezos keeps making money — there is only one thing that triggers these people on a chemical level…it’s VERY different than calling someone a “fag” online or thinking people are assholes that aren’t worth one’s time).
TL;DR Sociopathy is connected to anti-social behaviour only because of misinterpretation. “Sociopathy” isn’t a thing, but “Antisocial Personal Disorder” is.
@Midwest Girthquake you got your cause and effect backwards there. The study seems to indicate that the rather than creating anti-social behavior, video games attract people who are already anti-social and then satiates their desire to act out
Just fyi – not all sociopaths or psychopaths are violent. Fewer are than aren’t. At least fewer act on violent impulses than do. Aaaaand that was the most awkward way of making a point ever.
What video games did the Las Vegas and Texas church shooters play?
@ak3467 Leisure Suit Larry
I would argue that social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter allow a toxic individual to reach far more people than a video game lobby. And fyi, it is not just kids and teens but adult babies as well. Ffs, YouTube takes in tons of money off idiot man babies while cable news let’s these morons have a full hour to rage.
The big point I would make though is that there has not been a link between media and mass shootings, other than the people who commit mass shootings consume media. However one common thread of all mass shootings is that the person doing the shooting had a gun. Occam’ s razor says start there
@ColeND28; @RocknRollHighSchool; @Al Fair enough, I won’t argue against studies and I can see my confusion on the differences between anti-social and psycopathy. I guess all things considered, I will still stand by my only point really which was the anti-social components of online play (to your points; exists in human nature, chat rooms, social media etc.) can exacerbate these traits. When my kids become old enough to enter that world of online play, let’s just say I will monitor and try to limit their time exposed to it. Just a potential unhealthy aspect of gaming. Not saying its causing violence, or the content of the games are bad.
good talk you guys! hey i would just like to throw this in there and see what you think. do you think the financial repercussions of admitting violence in movies and games would cause to the worldwide economy as a reason why no one wants to admit that these things have an effect on us? even a lil bit?
The US national anthem mentions bombs and rockets. Every time it gets sung, people are hearing about war (and violence) being glorious. I mean, you know, I’m not sayin’, I’m just sayin’.
Dan Carlin’s latest Hardcore History is all about all the horrific violence that used to be considered public entertainment. TAKE THE KIDS TO GO SEE SOME PRISONERS HANGED! But yeah, it’s the video games.
After all those years of watching Looney Tunes…thank God we can’t easily get our hands on anvils or shit would be falling out of the skies at an alarming rate…
20 bucks says Trump has no idea what the MPAA even stands for or that it’s not a government agency or that it has nothing to do with video games
Can rate games all ya want. It’s sfill up to the parents. How many lil shits play CoD? We’ve all been called a bitch by an 8yr old somewhere.
Anyways, I don’t think violent movies and games have a direct impact on warping people. However, it is a FACT we love our hyper violent video games, movies, and tv shows. But for the love of all, don’t show a titty! Free the tits, people might stop dropping clips.
If anyone around here was growing up during the “PARENTAL WARNING EXPLICIT LYRICS” era — the harder you try to tell kids they’re not allowed to do something, the harder they’ll try to do it.
Not that the pumpkin here has ever been told no before, so why would he understand that?
Weird, in Canada we have the same movies and video games, yet not all these mass shootings. Weird.
But I’ll tell you what we don’t have. We don’t have In ‘N Out Burger. Can you imagine the violent chaos if we did? There, I just solved the mystery. American-only fast food chains to blame.
Fuck outta here with your common sense and logic!
I took up a nap, woke up and saw this headline. Is it groundhog day? Did I wake up in 1999?
No, if it were 1999 we’d be blaming Marilyn Manson. If it were 1989 we’d be blaming Metallica. If it were 1979 we’d be blaming Black Sabbath. If it were 1969 we’d be blaming Led Zeppelin. If it were 1959 we’d be blaming Elvis.
1949…John Wayne? I dunno if he was making Westerns back then.
1939, blame weed, Reefer Madness.
Before that, pick a minority group.
I wish I could remember the exact quote, but in his first book (published in 1997), George Carlin said something along the lines of “Videogames, movies, tv, and heavy metal music don’t make boys violent. It’s when the boys’ father beats the shit outta him for not doing as he’s told”.
Carlin didn’t think much of his dad. His father was an abusive drunk that his mother left when George was very young.
“Out and down the fire escape, newborn me (5 months old) in her arms”, he said.
Holy fuck we elected Andy Rooney
He got out in time.
The pussy grabber loved the 80’s.
The blow was so much better back then.
GTA5 has sold in excess of 90 million copies since it was launched in 2013. If violent videogames cause gun violence in real life, why hasn’t there been that many gun-violence incidents caused by it?
Violent videogames, movies, TV shows, etc don’t cause people to go mental and kill others. On another note, why doesn’t anyone blame books anymore? Seems just as irrational, but the written word is way more graphic than what can be shown on screen a lot of the time, so why isn’t that blamed too?
I guess since people are reading less book aren’t a scapegoat anymore. Well, people don’t read anything over 140 characters that is.
how do you know GTA 5 hasnt caused more violence?
@uproxx hires bad writers Why doesn’t ANY other country, say Canada for example, have a problem with mass shootings if movies and video games are the big problem? Stop asking people to prove you wrong and instead maybe start providing a shred of evidence to prove your own argument right?
BTW cool username. Spending your free time reading and commenting on a website you consider to be a “C+” seems like a pretty sad way to spend your free time, no? Maybe get a hobby? Or just, y’know, do literally anything else with your time?
So according to Liberals who are always right and superior, video games have no effect on people when it comes to violence, but you’re still Hitler if you have a sexy woman in your game with boob physics. That must be boycotted and protested against but dismembering people is A-OK.
……what?
Are you capable of making any argument that isn’t a completely insane strawman?
Uhhh, you do realize that it’s the non-Liberals that want to get rid of porn right?
@deluges You must be lost in the 1990s. SJWs are leading the charge for removing all attractive women in video games. Only angry black lesbian main characters are acceptable.
You really believe this, don’t you? You think Pence wouldn’t ban pornography?
R’s control the Supreme Court, the President, and both houses of Congress. If they wanted to do that, there’s nothing stopping them. Sort of like how O’dingle the Magnificent could have implemented gun control when his party was in charge. But apparently he didn’t think black lives matter enough to care.
Very brave of you to came back and post a “libtard” response when everyone else has dropped this thread.
You are giving Tad run for stupidest comments on Uproxx.
…come back…