A ‘Disappointed’ Trump Won’t Be Hiring Two Russia Probe Lawyers Whose Appointments Were Recently Announced

#Russia #Donald Trump
News Editor
03.25.18

Getty Image

Last week, President Trump’s lead lawyer (John Dowd) for the Russia probe resigned, reportedly, because Trump ignores his advice. Although Dowd, as one of Trump’s personal attorneys, wasn’t a member of the administration, he spiritually joins the growing list of those who have exited the Trump revolving door due to the president’s tendency to do (and tweet) whatever he wants, even on subjects requiring expertise. And now, it seems that, for whatever reason, Trump is having difficulty filling slots on his legal team.

The New York Times reports that Trump “has decided not to hire” two lawyers (including Joseph E. diGenova, who floated the conspiracy theory to Fox News that Trump is being framed by the FBI) whose appointments were recently announced as part of his team. Two sources told the Times that Trump felt he lacked “personal chemistry” with these lawyers, but Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow cites conflicts of interest in a statement to convey how “disappointed” Trump is over the development:

“The president is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the president’s special counsel legal team. However, those conflicts do not prevent them from assisting the president in other legal matters. The president looks forward to working with them.”

A few hours before the Times published this story, Trump tweeted about his legal situation. He claimed that “many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me” against Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe because these attorneys want “fame.” Yet Trump insisted that “I am very happy with my existing team.” Everything is just fine.

(Via New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpRobert MuellerRUSSIA

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 4 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP