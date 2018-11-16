Getty Image

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become something of a rising star in the Democratic Party in recent months. A grassroots campaign helped her beat 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th district primary, and earlier in the month, she was officially elected to represent the district in the United States House of Representatives.

Ocasio-Cortez has been vocal about her support for Medicare for All, taking action to fight climate change, and a number of social safety net programs. Earlier in the week, she announced she’s leery about the state of New York giving a huge tax subsidy to Amazon to bring a corporate campus to Queens.

The representative has already been in Washington for freshman photo shoots and is getting ready to officially take over in early 2019, and apparently, one person wasn’t a fan of how she dressed on Thursday. A conservative reporter, Eddie Scarry, tweeted out a picture of Ocasio-Cortez, criticizing her outfit that he thought looked too expensive for someone who claims to be from a working-class background.