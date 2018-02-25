U.K. Police Have Responded To A ‘Major Incident’ Involving An Explosion In Leicester

02.25.18

At least four people have been hospitalized following an explosion that destroyed a shop and a home in the English city of Leicester. According to a police spokesperson, “At this stage there is no indication this is terrorist related.”

Leicestershire Police informed the public that a “major incident” occurred that required all emergency services to deal with the issue. The public has been asked to avoid the area and refrain from speculating about the cause of the blast.

“I heard a bang and the house shook,” said nearby resident Alpana Marwaha when speaking with the BBC. “We could see the flames. You can still see the smoke coming, and the emergency services. There are few shops there and it is surrounded by houses.”

At this stage, details are relatively sparse with a Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson noting that it’s unclear if there are people still trapped in the destruction. Businesses and homes in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precaution. One BBC reporter described seeing “blown debris and rubble across four lanes of traffic” as a result of the blast.

Images of the aftermath of the massive explosion quickly emerged online with no shortage of footage and pictures showcasing the severe damage.

(Via BBC & Reuters)

