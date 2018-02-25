This footage shows the aftermath of an apparent explosion in the Hinckley Road area of Leicester. Police have declared a “major incident.” More information as we get it. pic.twitter.com/ghVIGEYjdk — BBC East Midlands (@bbcemt) February 25, 2018

At least four people have been hospitalized following an explosion that destroyed a shop and a home in the English city of Leicester. According to a police spokesperson, “At this stage there is no indication this is terrorist related.”

Leicestershire Police informed the public that a “major incident” occurred that required all emergency services to deal with the issue. The public has been asked to avoid the area and refrain from speculating about the cause of the blast.

| Major Incident | 19:19 |There has been a major incident on Hinckley Road, Leicester. All emergency services are currently dealing with this. Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed Please avoid the area. — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) February 25, 2018

Emergency services are dealing with a fire in Hinckley Rd, Leicester. Incident will be the subject of a joint investigation with the fire service. Public asked not to speculate but at this stage there is no indication this is terrorist related. https://t.co/KXgeEHIVPe — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) February 25, 2018

“I heard a bang and the house shook,” said nearby resident Alpana Marwaha when speaking with the BBC. “We could see the flames. You can still see the smoke coming, and the emergency services. There are few shops there and it is surrounded by houses.”

At this stage, details are relatively sparse with a Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson noting that it’s unclear if there are people still trapped in the destruction. Businesses and homes in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precaution. One BBC reporter described seeing “blown debris and rubble across four lanes of traffic” as a result of the blast.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson says it is unknown if people are injured or trapped and the building where explosion is reported to have happened suffered a "pancake collapse" — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) February 25, 2018

Images of the aftermath of the massive explosion quickly emerged online with no shortage of footage and pictures showcasing the severe damage.

Latest video from the scene of an explosion in #Leicester – police advising the public to avoid the area https://t.co/qATgCikSgA pic.twitter.com/tDC6lvdPPh — ITV News Central (@ITVCentral) February 25, 2018

Big explosion reported in a convenience in #Leicester, UK, police says it is a major incident. Some suggests it was caused by a gas leak pic.twitter.com/EFpVlY1Fgo — Guy Elster (@guyelster) February 25, 2018

Thick smoke fills Hinckley Road in #Leicester following a suspected explosion. Emergency services are on the scene pic.twitter.com/5DlfoOXiHh — Gem News (@wearegemnews) February 25, 2018

#Leicester explosion: "At this stage there is no indication this is terrorist related" – policehttps://t.co/gmqn13sopS pic.twitter.com/PYkzAGfYy2 — BBC East Midlands (@bbcemt) February 25, 2018

Blackout. All you can see is the emergency services lights #Leicester pic.twitter.com/mf8myA7ot0 — Lauren (@LaurenGirling) February 25, 2018

(Via BBC & Reuters)