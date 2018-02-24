The U.N. Security Council Has Unanimously Passed A Syria Ceasefire Resolution

#Politics #Russia
News & Culture Writer
02.24.18 8 Comments

In the wake of multiple deadly air strikes that were carried out by pro-Syrian government forces, the United Nations Security Council unanimously passed a resolution for a 30-day ceasefire on Saturday. According to CNN, the ceasefire will “allow for the delivery of emergency aid and the evacuation of the wounded in some of Syria’s hardest-hit areas, including the besieged Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus.” In light of the resolution’s positive attributes, however, the vote preceding it resulted in a “showdown” between U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.

Per diplomats who were present at Saturday’s vote, Haley and her counterparts argued that the ceasefire begin immediately so that those in need of it would have “unfettered humanitarian access.” Nebenzia and her entourage “kept trying to water it down to delay implementation,” but ultimately relented and agreed to the resolution’s language as written. Of course, everyone remains “skeptical the Syrian regime will comply” but “hopeful the resolution could be a turning point.”

Haley used the vote’s success to deliver a series of harsh remarks about Russia’s behavior in the days leading up to the resolution’s passage:

TOPICS#Politics#Russia
TAGSnikki haleyPoliticsRUSSIAsyriaunited nations

