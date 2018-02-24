In the wake of multiple deadly air strikes that were carried out by pro-Syrian government forces, the United Nations Security Council unanimously passed a resolution for a 30-day ceasefire on Saturday. According to CNN, the ceasefire will “allow for the delivery of emergency aid and the evacuation of the wounded in some of Syria’s hardest-hit areas, including the besieged Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus.” In light of the resolution’s positive attributes, however, the vote preceding it resulted in a “showdown” between U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.
Per diplomats who were present at Saturday’s vote, Haley and her counterparts argued that the ceasefire begin immediately so that those in need of it would have “unfettered humanitarian access.” Nebenzia and her entourage “kept trying to water it down to delay implementation,” but ultimately relented and agreed to the resolution’s language as written. Of course, everyone remains “skeptical the Syrian regime will comply” but “hopeful the resolution could be a turning point.”
Haley used the vote’s success to deliver a series of harsh remarks about Russia’s behavior in the days leading up to the resolution’s passage:
Neat. How many Iraqi and Syrian civilians has the US killed under Trump, you fucking warhawk piece of shit Haley?
Ah yes, those wonderful and historically peaceful nations where human life was protected with the utmost care, utopian societies if you will, until Trump was elected that is 🙄
@staubachlvr is one of many strawman hobos. They don’t have shit going for them but their logical fallacies. Makes sense why @staubschlvr is so mad. Dude is 35+ with nothing in his life but a grocery store and the internet.
@Staubachlvr Obama droned a LOT of civilians. Trump has already killed more during his term, so shut the fuck up. And Haley can’t pretend to care about human rights now when she didn’t do shit about Yemen.
Hey Look! When she isn’t being a hand puppet for Trump and his cronies, she can actually do some good. Or at least talk tough after the fact. But since it’s Russia, that’s about all she’ll do against them. Basically a PR stunt.
Yeah, I’m sure they’ll respect THIS ceasefire like they have all the others.
Wow, if they could just get back to how it was pre-Trump. Oh, shit. Really? These shitholes were the same shitholes they are today? But I thought…oh, a lot of the destabilization and escalating offenses happened under the prior President’s administrative watch?
Good boy, suck that orange cock, keep being disingenuous, keep treating politics like sportsball. We (actual people) are thankful for the motivation you provide to call out stupidity daily, both online and in reality.