A 10-month-old puppy died on a United Airlines plane after a flight attendant forced a passenger to stow it in an overhead storage compartment, the NY Post is reporting.
Various passengers were quick to post what happened on social media, with pictures showing the deceased puppy still in his “TSA-approved carrier.” June Lara, a passenger on the flight, wrote a Facebook post detailing the incident which quickly went viral:
Today, I boarded my first United Airlines flight.
On my way, I saw a Frenchie that looked identical to my own precious Winston. He was with his family – a young girl, no older than 8, her toddler sibling and their mother. He was meant to grow, learn, cry, play with those young children and be their furry friend. He was meant to live a long life filling that family’s days with that special joy that only a dog can bring.
I sat behind the family of three and thought myself lucky – who doesn’t when they get to sit near a puppy? However, the flight attendants of flight UA1284 felt that the innocent animal was better off crammed inside the overhead container without air and water. They INSISTED that the puppy be locked up for three hours without any kind of airflow. They assured the safety of the family’s pet so wearily, the mother agreed.
There was no sound as we landed and opened his kennel. There was no movement as his family called his name. I held her baby as the mother attempted to resuscitate their 10 month old puppy. I cried with them three minutes later as she sobbed over his lifeless body. My heart broke with theirs as I realized he was gone.
The Humane Society of the U.S. says air travel can be risky for pets and especially dangerous for brachycephalic breeds — such as pugs or bulldogs, whose short nasal passages make them vulnerable to oxygen deprivation and heat stroke. This little guy fought hard for his life, filling our flight with his cries until he finally ran out of breath. United Airlines does not care about the safety of their furry travelers. This poor family paid $125 for their pet to be murdered in front of them. There is no excuse for the pain this family is suffering.
Today, I boarded my last United Airlines flight.
You can read the rest of the post here, but be warned the deceased dog is pictured.
More passengers have come forward to help raise awareness of this practice from United, who came under fire last year for “forcibly removing” a doctor from his seat, giving him a concussion and bloodying him because the flight was overbooked.
Fuck United. They are the worst. Also, somebody teach the moron writer how to spell check a headline.
He can’t hurt you any more. Forgive him and set your heart free
While this is terrible and horrible, maybe we can use this to finally stop bringing dogs that aren’t legit service dogs (fuck out of here with your “emotional support” animals) on airplanes
Fuck everyone who went along with the attendant and let it happen.
I’m actually surprised to learn that the overhead bin is that oxygen deficient/airtight. Good thing I’m not a flight attendant
This is awful, but it could’ve been worse…
Lol. The author of this writes how animals/pets are precious and shouldn’t be treated lesser than human beings.
United says they refunded family and pay for the puppy”’s neprosy and this author goes on saying that seems not enough and wants them to immediately have the family be able to be given a new pet to replace this pet.
Yea. Like we do with humans. Lose a family member? Try to replace that family member.
Yea. This author shows that they too treat pets slightly lesser than humans
While you are right in that a human or pet cannot be replaced, the compensation is sorely lacking. I expect a lawsuit will be brought.
what makes one get on the internet with such a stupid amount of “fight me bro” in mind?
It’s weirdly refreshing to watch everyone argue about something non-political.
I like United, they are a Good airline. These fake service dogs for snowflakes are getting out of control. But not a smart idea to put it in the overhead bin.