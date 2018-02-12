Vanessa Trump, wife of Don Jr., and two other people were transported to a Manhattan hospital after a letter containing a mysterious white powder was delivered to the couple’s apartment. ABC News reports that the medical evaluation was considered precautionary, and the local ABC affiliate adds that Vanessa underwent decontamination procedures before departing the home.
At this time, Vanessa appears to be unharmed, although Reuters says that she felt nauseous immediately after being exposed to the powder. Fox News also reports that it’s not yet known whether any of the couple’s five children were home when Vanessa opened the letter.
The NYPD and Secret Service are currently investigating the incident, although it’s worth noting that Don Jr. decided to forgo Secret Service protection in September 2017 over privacy concerns and changed his mind a week later.
According to KTLA, the NYPD has deemed the white substance to be “nonhazardous.” Yet obviously, any white powder will set off alarms after the 2001 anthrax attacks resulted in multiple deaths. Since that time, a number of white-powder hoaxes have been used to terrorize high-profile targets, although one can never be too safe in being checked out after such an incident.
“Dear Vanessa – here’s another taste of that blow we did in Vegas last weekend. So pure that it’s whiter than your hubby’s capped teeth LOL! Enjoy!”
ITS A FALSE FLAG OPERATION
“Honey, I know you’re scared, but I need to know: are you absolutely *sure* it wasn’t cocaine?”
Between the 2 of them, they got about a 12 head…
“Reuters says that she felt nauseous immediately after being exposed to…” her husbands face.
Trump is already poisoning himself daily with Big Mac’s. Can we not try to make martyr’s out of this horrible fucking family?
As much as I loathe the Trumps I hope that Mrs. Trump is okay and I ESPECIALLY hope their children are okay. Unless you’re a campaign issue or a campaign surrogate, I think kids shouldn’t be off-limits.
Damn it, I need an edit button. Kids *should* be off-limits
No, you were right the first time
You never seen an 8 ball of anthrax before?
Cue the conspiracy nuts that think this was staged by the gub-mint so that Trump will have a reason to privatize the post office or something, lol.
Cocaine is a hell of a drug.
Bless that proud citizen who put chalk dust in an envelope he’s done his country a service f****** with those scumbag trumps
Wow, alot of hate on here for a woman who has nothing to do with Trump’s business dealings or politics. What has she done besides marry someone detested by liberals? Shameful