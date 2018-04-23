BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Early Monday afternoon, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced on Twitter that Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking was “in custody” after being “arrested moments ago.” The 29-year-old suspect had been on the run since early Sunday morning, when he allegedly stormed into a Waffle House restaurant in the Antioch neighborhood and opened fire with an AR-15 rifle. James Shaw, who’s been called a hero by many, managed to wrestle the weapon away from Reinking, who subsequently fled the scene and evaded capture for over a day.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

In a subsequent tweet, the Metro Nashville PD posted two new photos of Reinking being arrested and put into a cop car. “Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk,” read the tweet. Per Google Maps, the “wooded area” officer found Reinking in was just over two miles from the Waffle House in Antioch.

According to the New York Times, the suspect murdered four people and injured four others before losing his rifle and fleeing into the woods. Shaw, the man who relieved Reinking of his AR-15 rifle, has since started a GoFundMe to raise money for the victims of the attack. As of this writing, the fundraiser has raised double its initial $15,000 goal.

(Via New York Times)