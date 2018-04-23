Early Monday afternoon, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced on Twitter that Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking was “in custody” after being “arrested moments ago.” The 29-year-old suspect had been on the run since early Sunday morning, when he allegedly stormed into a Waffle House restaurant in the Antioch neighborhood and opened fire with an AR-15 rifle. James Shaw, who’s been called a hero by many, managed to wrestle the weapon away from Reinking, who subsequently fled the scene and evaded capture for over a day.
In a subsequent tweet, the Metro Nashville PD posted two new photos of Reinking being arrested and put into a cop car. “Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk,” read the tweet. Per Google Maps, the “wooded area” officer found Reinking in was just over two miles from the Waffle House in Antioch.
According to the New York Times, the suspect murdered four people and injured four others before losing his rifle and fleeing into the woods. Shaw, the man who relieved Reinking of his AR-15 rifle, has since started a GoFundMe to raise money for the victims of the attack. As of this writing, the fundraiser has raised double its initial $15,000 goal.
(Via New York Times)
Gee, I hope they give the AR-15 back to his dad again, we wouldn’t want to violate the gun’s constitutional rights.
Tired: blue lives matter
Wired: every shooting is the police’s fault now
@johnnysplendid Not police fault, dad’s fault. I’d like to see ol man Reinking brought in front of the jury of public opinion. His kid obviously had a screw loose and he didn’t appear to do much to address the issue. Gun laws have to be addressed, and there are a lot of common sense items that can make an immediate impact…but I’d like to see more discussion on the mass shooters’ families in these things. This was 100% avoidable with a parent that feared their child could harm society and was fully engaged in the solution. Look, life is hard and you get some shitty hands dealt to you, but that is the responsibility you sign up for when you don’t pull out. Family (and to a lesser extent friends) has been and always will be the first line of defense to avoid these events.