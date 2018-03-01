CNBC is reporting that Walmart is no longer allowing gun or ammunition sales to people under 21 years of age, marking the first significant and specific firearm policy change for the world’s largest retailer since it stopped handgun sales in 1993. In 2006, Walmart stopped selling guns in many of its stores, but in 2011 brought back shotguns and rifles to most in order to bolster slumping sales.
This follows Dick’s Sporting Goods’ decision to discontinue selling “assault-style” weapons in the wake of Florida’s Parkland High school shooting, in which 17 students lost their lives to Nikolas Cruz and his AR-15.
Walmart, the country’s largest seller of guns, provided a statement to CNBC:
“In light of recent events, we’ve taken an opportunity to review our policy on firearm sales. Going forward, we are raising the age restriction for purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age … We are also removing items from our website resembling assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys. Our heritage as a company has always been in serving sportsmen and hunters, and we will continue to do so in a responsible way.
n 2015, Walmart ended sales of modern sporting rifles, including the AR-15. We also do not sell handguns, except in Alaska where we feel we should continue to offer them to our customers. Additionally, we do not sell bump stocks, high-capacity magazines and similar accessories. We have a process to monitor our eCommerce marketplace and ensure our policies are applied.
We take seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms and go beyond Federal law by requiring customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm. The law would allow the sale of a firearm if no response to a background check request has been received within three business days, but our policy prohibits the sale until an approval is given.
In June, 2015, after taking the Confederate flag off their shelves, Walmart CEO Douglas McMillan told CNN Money that the chain would not remove guns from its racks, as it is serving hunters and sportsman: “We believe in serving those customers, we have for a long time, and we believe we should continue to.”
The symbiotic relationship between retailers and gun sales has been at the forefront of the gun control debate for years, with a memorable moment coming from Bowling for Columbine, in which a survivor visits a K-Mart to buy “all” of its ammunition. The 16 and 17-year-old workers end up dropping some all over the floor. That incident led directly to K-Mart phasing out its sale of handgun ammunition.
PR move. How old was the guy who shot up Vegas?
How old was the guy who shot up Stoneman Douglas?
Cool. Maybe they’ll also stop selling cancerous meats and GMO laden food items. No? Okay.
Age is not the problem. Access is. Mass merchants should not be in the business of selling weapons. I’m not anti gun. I own a handgun. But look at the idiots working at Walmart. Anyone of those kids could working there could walk stuff and handful of ammo and a gun and use it or give it to a friend at a deep discount. The only people who should sell guns should be a regulated shop that sells nothing but guns. I should not be able to walk into a store and buy a loaf of bread, a dozen eggs and a gun.
Wal*Mart always does the right thing…under enough pressure, or when all else fails. I have never and still will never darken their door.
yeah…this is a fart in a stiff wind…..why does walmart have to sell guns again…last time I checked, they were doing pretty well selling everything else
And world peace broke out!
My local Walmart (about 10 miles outside of Boston) would sell liquor, cigarettes and a bazooka to a 6 year old.