War Is Over: War Machine Has Been Captured And Arrested In California

War Machine, aka former UFC and Bellator fighter Jon Koppenhaver, has been captured and arrested by U.S. Marshals in Simi Valley, California.
If you’ve been following the story, War Machine, a man who once got so mad at the Internet that he punched himself in the face until he had to go to the hospital, discovered another man at the house of his ex-girlfriend, porn star Christy Mack. He attacked them both, torturing and hospitalizing Mack. He’s been on the run ever since, drawing national media attention and causing a Dog The Bounty Hunter-led manhunt. Dog didn’t get his man, but the important ending to the story is that somebody did.
Here’s the official statement from the Simi Valley Police Department:
The United States Marshal’s Service requested assistance from the Simi Valley Police Department to effect the arrest of Jonathan “War Machine” Koppenahver on 8/15/14 at approximately 1:45 P.M.
The United States Marshal possessed an arrest warrant for Koppenhaver stemming from an incident in Las Vegas Nevada last week. Koppenhaver was a former resident of Simi Valley and the Marshals investigation indicated he was possibly staying in Simi Valley, CA.
Further investigation revealed he was staying at the Extended Stay America Hotel located at 2498 Stearns Street in Simi Valley. Simi Valley Officers along side United States Marshals pinpointed his exact room and arrested him without incident.
Inside the room was a small quantity of cash and some pizza. The United States Marshal’s Service turned Mr. Koppenhaver over to the Simi Valley Police Department for booking on his warrant from Nevada. He was transported to the Ventura County Jail.
All further inquiries should be directed to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department or the United States Marshals Service. Simi Valley Police are providing this as notification of the incident and have no further investigative role in the criminal investigation.
We all hope this is the end of the story, with Koppenhaver receiving the jail time and punishment he deserves for his crimes. Mack is recovering with a little help from her friends, and the man who once bragged that he could kick a bounty hunter’s ass and would kill himself and others if he had to die surrendered peacefully from a hotel room full of old pizza. Seems about right.
War is over, everybody. Enjoy the next week of Dog The Bounty Hunter interviews on 24 hour news networks.
Have fun getting your shit pushed in, Alpha Dog.
One? No. Teams of 4 to 8 will git r done.
My hope is that when he leaves prison on sunny days he can look at the sky, open his mouth, and the sunlight will shine out of his asshole like it’s some kid trying to kill ants with a magnifying glass
@SHough610 – that is fucking beautiful, I shed tears.
@SHough610 Pure poetry.
@Verbal Kunt – Blow Machine
Yeah, but Wok Wok Wok Machines don’t have a soul to further cave in.
I don’t wish the guy anything but discomfort and unhappiness….
But minimizing rape is usually a bad idea. Even prison rape.
As much as this guy is a piece of shit, I’m not going to wish that someone anally rapes him.
Kurt Sutter has him signed on for s7 of Sons of Anal.
I do not actively hope he is raped, I just won’t feel very bad if he does.
@Otto Man
Did he just sign to play in the NBA?
Rape is a little harsh. I just hope he takes as bad of a beating on the inside as he laid on that poor woman, from someone as much bigger than him as he is to her.
So, do I have to be the one that points out that he was taken alive because he’s white?
He’s white?
Definatly not white.
Let us just say that if War Machine is white then Iowa Klan has some splaining to do.
He’s half-Mexican. He got taken alive because he was famous.
A cop reads Koppenhaver on a piece of paper, he’s not expecting black. They show up at the hotel and he doesn’t look black. Result: alive
Just how white he is or isn’t will be determined by which prison gang takes him in. I’m betting he goes with the Nazi Lowriders.
Oh, so he got taken alive because he ISN’T black, then? Meh, makes sense.
I bet 100 Internet dollars @Jesus Chrysler is right
@whatitiz73 – Obviously not all. By any chance, are you white? If you are going to deny that cops treat white people differently/better then your head is in the sand.
Arab maybe, but we can agree to disagree.
Yeah I think in relation to whatever level of the call cops are responding to, most cops are quicker to aggression when dealing w black-Arab-Hispanic suspects, heavily influenced by the physical appearance of each suspect (clothes, tattoos etc). Racism comes up in everyone’s inner monologue whether they admit it or not, but character is judged by people’s actions n how they let race affect their decisions (which, in a perfect world, would be not all). America has come a long way in terms of equality, but much like the war on drugs, completely eradicating racism is an unwinnable fight … Ok w all my preachy asshole bullshit outta the way, @whatitiz73 is also right, cops won’t hesitate to shoot anyone if they feel threatened, no matter what the skin color
@Stringer Stanfield – The problem is who they feel threatened by. Racism plays a huge part in that.
It seems like it’s never occurred to any of you that there are black cops.
Goddammit, did they at least taze him? Little pepper spray maybe? A baton? This is like the one time I’d be totally ok with police brutality.
I know, right?
STOP RESISTING! TASER TASER TASER! ARF ARF ARF WOO WOO! SHOW ME YOUR HANDS! BZZZZTTTTZZZZTTT! STOP RESISTING OR I WILL PEPPER SPRAY YOU! WWWWSSSSSSSSST! ARF ARF ROOOAWROOO!
What kind of pizza did he have? These are important details
Twelve inch sausage?
He was at the Extended Stay America so I’m guessing Little Ceaser’s Hot and Ready.
The suites have fully equipped kitchens. My guess would be DiGiorno
It’s not delivery, it’s domestic battery.
^^^Outstanding
The Extended Stay America Hotel. Such an evocative name. I can only imagine the sheer luxury the guests there must be experiencing.
They are about what you’d expect. i stayed at one the week after a human trafficking sting
I gotta say, that’s a remarkable detail to just drop into a reply. Was the trafficking happening at the hotel?
Did Liam Neeson save you?
War…war never changes.
Good one.
None of this would of happened if Christy Mack hadn’t of provoked him alot. People forget about that.
Oh, man…and I was just trolling.
@whatitiz73 Fuck you dude. He’s beaten her before and she’s posted pictures of it, then recanted whenever they reconciled for whatever reason. Abused women kind of have a habit of doing that because, you know….they also generally fall into a lifetime pattern of abuse.
Trying to view someone’s decisions and actions through your own experience is a dumb fucking asshole thing to do. Even War Machine behaves the way he behaves because of a combination of life events. You can look and say “Oh man, if I had a gorgeous porn star as a girlfriend I wouldn’t beat her almost to death.” No shit. Most people WOULDN’T make those decisions. But damaged people DO.
Standing idly by?
So…she should have stopped a professional fighter that outweighs her by 70 lbs from beating a dude?
Oh….and actually now Jon’s friends are suggesting she attacked him with a knife while he was beating the other guy.
So….she was trying to help. And got her head crushed for her efforts.
And I agree. Everyone should be TAUGHT self-preservation. But the funny thing about not being TAUGHT things is….sometimes you just don’t fucking know how to do things you’re not TAUGHT. Quick, do nuclear physics! Right now!
Then refer to my original point that victims don’t know how to not be victims.
But feel free to continue placing responsibility on her for her beating.
I can’t remember what that’s called. Something about blaming the victim.
@whatitiz73 – No amount of “moronism” on Mack’s part would do anything to diminish the responsibility War Machine bears for his actions. She could have written a screed in blood begging to be beaten by him and it would hold no bearing on his personal responsibility for not beating the shit out of someone.
“No one deserves to be beaten like this. But here’s some reasons why she does a little bit.”
@whatitiz73 – Bad decisions? Some may say it is a bad decision to back sass a Klingon, yet here we are. By your logic, after I beat you to a pulp you should admit you deserved it. Well?
PS: Yes, they are exactly mutually exclusive. If you don’t realize that, I am not sure any of us here can explain it in a way you might understand.
@whatitiz73 I hope the irony that you are consistently dense and don’t understand the point, yet keep coming back and responding and applying the same faulty rhetoric in this specific incidence isn’t lost on you.
Maybe if you keep trying, harder and harder, things will change. And we’ll understand your point of view. Maybe we’re just annoyed by other stuff and taking it out on your opinion. It’s probably that. We’re good people deep down. We’re just confused and frustrated by other things. We need you.
Except she didn’t. You are blatantly lying you sexist twonk. They had been broken up for well over two months. HE was the abuser. Stop your bullshit victim blaming. NONE of this is HER fault. HE chose to be a violent douchebag. PERIOD.
@whatitiz73 Actually she’s very smart. That’s why she had already BROKEN UP WITH HIM. He was abusive. she knew he’d never change, she ended it. Stop victim-blaming. HE ans HE ALONE is responsible for what he did.
It used to be impossible for a Klingon to become a white knight, but then fucking Worf came along.
I really hope she doesn’t take him back. When stuff like that happens in real life, it’s only missing Sarah McLachlan singing over it so it can actually liquefy my soul.
That McLachlan commercial is more psychologically damaging than junior high.
Police brutality is common in my neighborhood.
That’s why I hate the motherfuckers.
A US marshal brought him in? Was he wearing a cowboy hat and speaking about meeting assholes all day?
No, but he was going on about a one-armed man.
There is no chance this guy would have come out unharmed in such a scenario.
Raylan DID go up against a MMA meathead once. It wasn’t one of his finest moments though.
“I swear to God, if you say one more thing about chickens…”
I’ll bet the Marshall was hoping for shit stain War Machine to test the “21 foot rule.”
War Machine is such a piece of shit even Chris Brown thinks he went too far
When asked for a comment, Ike Turner quipped, “You need to chill that shit out, Koppenahver.”
Can’t wait to see Sheriff Hood take him down in Season 3 of Banshee.
He shouldn’t be sent to prison. He should be sent to Brock Lesnar’s farm where no one will ask questions if we don’t ever see War Machine again.
I’d like to suggest Cain Velasquez be invited to this farm to offer his “assistance” as well.
Time to update that t-shirt to “I do alpha males. Shit.”
+eleventy
Jesus, that’s just brilliance.
I really thought he’d eat a bullet.
Kind of hoped for that result.
On the plus side, at least a more clear picture of the night in question will eventually come to light.
I’m a fan of Christy Mack (Following her on Twitter was fucking dumb though because now I view her as a person and not an actress and don’t like her movies anymore)….but objectively, her story is her side, and designed to put herself in the best possible light in the public eye (Which is confusing because who gives a shit if she WAS fucking another guy even if she WAS still dating War Machine? She’s a porn star….we don’t really expect her to have high moral character).
I guess, at the very least, the possibility of the story.
(And if anyone reads this as me saying she bears any sort of responsibility, as SOME have suggested she does, you’ve misinterpreted my words badly. No one should be hit unless they are posing a threat to someone. And I can’t think of anything that would justify beating someone like this, even after a threat is presented and deposed.)
I’m glad this guy is behind bars, and I’m glad Christy is okay. However, this is a really glossed-over point of her story:
“Naked and afraid he would catch me, I kept running through the neighborhood and knocking on doors.”
That type of behavior usually gets you murdered in Detroit. She’s *really* lucky to be alive.
They were in Las Vegas. Its just a Tuesday when the naked knockers come out.
What happened to the “MACK” tattoo?
That’s a 2010 mugshot.
ILLUMINATI
His mugshot doesn’t even look like a real person, he’s got a cartoon head. Hopefully roids have given him brain cancer.
War…what is he good for? Absolutely nothing.
Ho[pe he enjoys being the bitch cause that’s what he is going to be. Although I think a small part of the prison population will view him as some kind of hero.
Good job, Marshals.