War Is Over: War Machine Has Been Captured And Arrested In California

War Machine, aka former UFC and Bellator fighter Jon Koppenhaver, has been captured and arrested by U.S. Marshals in Simi Valley, California.

If you’ve been following the story, War Machine, a man who once got so mad at the Internet that he punched himself in the face until he had to go to the hospital, discovered another man at the house of his ex-girlfriend, porn star Christy Mack. He attacked them both, torturing and hospitalizing Mack. He’s been on the run ever since, drawing national media attention and causing a Dog The Bounty Hunter-led manhunt. Dog didn’t get his man, but the important ending to the story is that somebody did.

Here’s the official statement from the Simi Valley Police Department:

The United States Marshal’s Service requested assistance from the Simi Valley Police Department to effect the arrest of Jonathan “War Machine” Koppenahver on 8/15/14 at approximately 1:45 P.M. The United States Marshal possessed an arrest warrant for Koppenhaver stemming from an incident in Las Vegas Nevada last week. Koppenhaver was a former resident of Simi Valley and the Marshals investigation indicated he was possibly staying in Simi Valley, CA. Further investigation revealed he was staying at the Extended Stay America Hotel located at 2498 Stearns Street in Simi Valley. Simi Valley Officers along side United States Marshals pinpointed his exact room and arrested him without incident. Inside the room was a small quantity of cash and some pizza. The United States Marshal’s Service turned Mr. Koppenhaver over to the Simi Valley Police Department for booking on his warrant from Nevada. He was transported to the Ventura County Jail. All further inquiries should be directed to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department or the United States Marshals Service. Simi Valley Police are providing this as notification of the incident and have no further investigative role in the criminal investigation.

We all hope this is the end of the story, with Koppenhaver receiving the jail time and punishment he deserves for his crimes. Mack is recovering with a little help from her friends, and the man who once bragged that he could kick a bounty hunter’s ass and would kill himself and others if he had to die surrendered peacefully from a hotel room full of old pizza. Seems about right.

War is over, everybody. Enjoy the next week of Dog The Bounty Hunter interviews on 24 hour news networks.

(via Lynsie Lee)