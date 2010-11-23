Warren Buffett: Communist?

You’d think the rich, of all people, would go for tax cuts. Well, in one particular case, you’d be wrong! This and the TSA has finally inspired a new form of underwear. Yes, it’s civil rights day at Uproxx News!
Millionaires are Communists, According to Right Wingers, Who Are Millionaires. Wait, What?
First up, a bunch of millionaires are demonstrating that there is such a thing as too much money. For those not familiar with the dynamic and exciting world of tax policy, we got the gist from Glenn Beck and Keith Olbermann: Republicans are currently arguing that tax cuts passed under George W. Bush should be kept because taxes are bad and government shouldn’t pay for things, so why should government have money? Democrats are arguing that the rich are evil baby-eaters who can not stand to have one or two of their precious millions jerked away from their shooting-poor-people-with-grenade-launchers fund and put into some sort of vaguely defined social welfare program that probably doesn’t work.
So a bunch of millionaires have decided to throw a wrench in the works by coming out and insisting that A) no, they don’t eat babies, although they’re not commenting on the delicious flesh of more mature children, and B) no, really, guys, it’s OK, we can tax them through the nose. This group of oddly well-off Commies are the Patriotic Millionaires for Fiscal Strength. Their statement reads:
“For the fiscal health of our nation and the well-being of our fellow citizens, we ask that you allow tax cuts on incomes over $1,000,000 to expire at the end of this year as scheduled. We make this request as loyal citizens who now or in the past earned an income of $1,000,000 per year or more.”
No word on how the politicians who have spent years trying to protect these millionaires from paying for anybody else are taking this particular weigh-in from the millionaires. Especially since one of them is business god Warren Buffett. Yes, the guy who’s so cheap he’s worth billions and still drives a used car has said “Yeah, I’m not taxed enough.” This promises to be an entertaining argument over taxes for once.
Everybody Hates the TSA
Sure, holiday travel always sucks, and it’s no fun being manhandled by some doofus with a GED drunk on the teeny little drop of power the government gave him, but after a decade of having to take off their shoes and protecting America from solid state drives, apparently America has finally decided they’re over this whole 9/11 thing, right around the time it was a choice between getting a full-body bath with X-rays or having said doofus touch you in your bathing suit area.
There’s no one incident we can really think of. Maybe it was the guy with the catheter who wound up covered in his own urine? Maybe it was that three-year-old getting strip-searched? Maybe it was just the fact that, surprise, the TSA flagrantly lied about being able to save body scans. Either way, Americans have reacted in the best way they know how: free enterprise!
Jeff Buske, of Colorado, has decided what America needs now in this time of civil liberties disputes is underwear lined with tungsten to protect your sensitive areas from the backscatter scanner. And, of course, the tungsten is stitched in in the form of fig leaves.
Yep, it’s a scanner-proof jockstrap. This is why we love America.
- Millionaires to Politicians: No, We’re Cool With Higher Taxes. Go Ahead! (Yahoo! News)
- Leave it to the free market to exploit fears by putting tungsten close to your skin. Get snuggly with it! (L.A. Times)
I’m sorry I was looking at the girl with the money dress, you were saying something about taxes?
I see you’ve fallen into obama’s trap of pitting Americans against Americans. (More specifically have’s v have nots).
Those making more than $250k a year (aka the top 1% income earners) pay * 40 % * of all personal income tax.
47% of our country pays NO income tax.
Please do not venture into the political arena because you go from the ridiculous to the sublime.
what no one ever mentions is that these millionaires can cut a check for how ever much they want to the I.R.S. no one is stopping them. if they were real patriots thats what they would do. Instead they are just grandstanding. Hell if you want to rather than give it to the government find a charity that does good work and give it to them. most charities operate better fiscally than our government does.
@Chris
Actually, they can’t. There are pretty strict rules about just giving the government money, believe it or not. Ethics stuff, mostly.
@Dancing Baptist
Yeah…Obama wants to raise the taxes of the rich to where they were under that vicious socialist known by the alias Ronald Reagan.
Secondly, links with full breakdown of who that 47% are, or STFU.
Eat shit Dan….You liberals are one way thinkers just like conservatives…The only difference is you guys try to act like you are the good guuys.
Its because of stupid people like you that country is heading down stream.
@dan
well maybe you are right, on overpaying taxes thing… I cant find any thing to confirm what you say. however as for the Reagan thing its actually the Clinton era he wants to raise it to. also Reagan lowered taxes so theres that. nice try though. trying to say Reagan was the bad guy when he lowered the rate to begin with.
For all practical purposes Dan, that is complete bullshit. No one is required to claim all their donations. No one is required to claim all their exemptions. No one is required to claim their tax refunds. No one is restricted from paying their next years taxes in advance. You can donate to schools, hospitals, to people in the Military, to parks, to just about anything. Bill Gates can pay for the lunch of every kid in Seattle for a year, AND NOT TAKE A TAX DEDUCTION. Buffett can build houses for 15,000 people in New Orleans, AND NOT TAKE A TAX DEDUCTION.
Big words like socialism and communism are being currently used too much by most Americans who have NO clue what it really means. Reading up on it by using credible sources (e.g. a real book or encyclopedia in a non-virtual library) might do ya good before typing some bullshizz on the internet. People just don’t take the time anymore for educating themselves on the matter before talking about it.
What is a Communist? One who hath yearnings For equal division of unequal earnings. Idler or bungler, or both, he is willing To fork out his copper and pocket a shilling. So let me ask to the British school boy entrepreneur….
Taking it one at a time:
You’re right, it was Clinton: under Reagan, it was actually 50% until 1986. Then it went as low as 28% before Clinton put it back to 39%.
[www.taxpolicycenter.org]
Oh, and that’s when the deficit started shrinking.
[www.factcheck.org]
As far as the Communist stuff: it’s a joke, guy. Lighten up.
ANGRY WORDS!!!!!