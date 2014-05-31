Watch This CNN Reporter Get Detained By Turkish Police During A Live Report

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ivan Watson was just covering the one year anniversary of the Gezi Park protests in Turkey for CNN when things took a turn for the worse. You can see in the clip above that something is about to happen as the police slowly line up behind him, but it doesn’t make it any less jarring when the gentleman starts grabbing Watson and asking to see his papers.

Luckily things must’ve cleared up quickly, just not quick enough to save Watson’s butt. I doubt he ever expected to get a live example of just how far the police are going to quell any protests, but it certainly makes for good television. Even if it’s CNN.

(Via CNN / Med Bükey)