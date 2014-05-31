Watch This CNN Reporter Get Detained By Turkish Police During A Live Report

Ivan Watson was just covering the one year anniversary of the Gezi Park protests in Turkey for CNN when things took a turn for the worse. You can see in the clip above that something is about to happen as the police slowly line up behind him, but it doesn’t make it any less jarring when the gentleman starts grabbing Watson and asking to see his papers.
Luckily things must’ve cleared up quickly, just not quick enough to save Watson’s butt. I doubt he ever expected to get a live example of just how far the police are going to quell any protests, but it certainly makes for good television. Even if it’s CNN.
(Via CNN / Med Bükey)
What, did they think the plane landed in Turkey?
WOW, this has got to be scary for this reporter. This is probably why CNN avoids real journalism. Doing real news stories might get you detained.
Turkey is a great example of why democracy doesn’t work when the majority of the country are redneck assholes
Also, you know, when you perpetrate voting fraud on a massive scale, that also helps..
Kneed in the butt? Whoop-dee-doo, Anderson Cooper got beat by a mob in Egypt. The extremely-hostile-to-gay-people Egypt. Call back when you take a brick to the head.
I know, after Cooper brings the big gay James Bond four days a week, getting a thugs boot to the back seems a little Podunk.
Yeah, well that one chick got fingerbanged.
I know this is awful and they had no right to do that but….maybe don’t criticize the corrupt cops while standing in front of the corrupt cops you’re criticizing for being violent and corrupt, in english, in a country with a lot of English fluency. Criticize them out of earshot, just saying.