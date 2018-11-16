Getty Image

In yet another blow to the Trump administration, on Friday a federal judge ordered that the White House reinstate the press badge of CNN’s Jim Acosta. In a heated post-midterms presser last week, President Donald Trump butted heads with Acosta over questions about the migrant caravan and Mueller probe that resulted in one of the most baffling moments of his presidency thus far.

“You are a rude, terrible person, you shouldn’t be working for CNN,” Trump literally told a member of the free press. Later that day, Acosta was banned reentry to the White House on grounds that he supposedly put his hands on the aide trying to wrestle the mic away from him; a claim White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders backed up using clearly doctored video evidence.

Federal judge Timothy J. Kelly, who was appointed by Trump, granted a request to temporarily reverse Acosta’s suspension until a decision can be reached in the ongoing case between CNN and the White House. The cable news network brought the lawsuit against Trump and his top aides earlier this week, claiming that the White House had violated both CNN and Acosta’s First and Fifth Amendment rights in issuing the suspension.

Kelly’s ruling was made not on the First Amendment, but the Fifth Amendment in that Acosta had not been presented with the due process which is legally required to revoke his pass. Furthermore, it seems no one in the White House can even seem to come up with a solid reason for the suspension — which the judge described as “shrouded in mystery.”