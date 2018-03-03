A Man Has Shot Himself In Front Of The White House In An Apparent Suicide

03.03.18 7 days ago 8 Comments

Getty Image

Secret Service responded to an incident just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning involving an unidentified man firing a self-inflicted gun shot along the north fence of the White House, sending staff into a lockdown. The federal law enforcement agency tweeted that there were no other reported injuries and that medical personnel had been called to respond to a male victim. All of the roads along the White House perimeter were subsequently shut down as a precaution, impacting pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The Washington D.C. Police Department provided an update shortly after news broke, adding that a natural death squad had been called to the scene for what seems to be an apparent suicide.

The White House shelter shelter order was lifted after about 45 minutes, and the man has yet to be publicly identified.

The incident began at about 11:46 a.m. when the man approach the fence, “removed a concealed handgun and fired several rounds, none of which appear at this time to have been directed towards the White House,” Mason F. Brayman, assistant special agent in charge for the Secret Service, said in a statement.

Donald Trump was not present at the time of the shooting as he is currently spending his weekend in Florida at his Mar-A-Lago estate. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, “We are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed.”

(Via NBC News)

Around The Web

TAGSsecret serviceWHITE HOUSE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP