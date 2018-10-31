Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Details are pouring in about the killing of notorious mob boss Whitey Bulger, and they’re possibly even more gruesome than you’d expect. The 89-year-old wheelchair-bound inmate had only just been transferred to a maximum-security prison, the Hazelton federal penitentiary in West Virginia, at the time of his death, and the killing was allegedly carried out by 51-year-old Fotios “Freddy” Geas.

Geas is currently serving a life sentence for the murders of former mob boss Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno and his associate Gary Westerman, and apparently Bulger’s well-known history of being a “rat” made him a natural target. For decades, Bulger worked as an FBI informant and was responsible for putting away several mobsters — as depicted in both films Black Mass and The Departed.

“Freddy is a dying breed,” said Springfield attorney Daniel D. Kelly, who represented both Geases in multiple criminal cases and maintains a friendship with Freddy Geas to this day. “He has great disdain for informants,” Kelly added. “I’m not saying Freddy did this just because the media says so, I’m just telling you what I know about him.”

Bulger was found killed just after 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, after four inmates were seen walking into his cell around two hours earlier. Authorities believe that the murder was a mob retaliation hit based on the gristly manner in which Bulger was disposed of.

They brutally beat him with a lock in a sock and used a shiv to try and gouge his eyes out. They also attempted to cut out his tongue. We’re told there was a lot of blood in Bulger’s mouth but we don’t know if the tongue was actually removed. We’re told surveillance cameras captured the 4 inmates walking into Bulger’s cell and walking out with their clothes clearly bloodied. The attack was not caught on video. We’re told the killers went back to their cells, changed out of their bloody clothes and then walked back to Bulger’s cell with a mop and a bucket to clean up the mess.

Since Geas was already serving a life sentence having exhausted all appeals and post-trial options, the killing will only serve to further cement his violent reputation. A law enforcement source speaking on condition of anonymity told MassLive that Geas is a “rich man” now. “He’ll run any prison he’s in,” the source added.

(Via TMZ, MassLive)