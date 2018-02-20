Who Is Alex Van Der Zwaan, The Latest Person Charged In Robert Mueller’s Russia Probe?

#Explainers #Russia #Donald Trump
Senior Contributor
02.20.18 4 Comments

Getty Image

Robert Mueller is a notoriously thorough investigator, as, most recently, a California man named Richard Pinedo learned the hard way. Pinedo, however, was just a small-time software developer involved in shady practices on eBay. The latest report involving a new Mueller charge, however, is a bit more interesting, both to those following the case closely, and to conspiracy theorists.

Alex Van Der Zwaan is a lawyer with the gigantic international law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Van Der Zwaan was interviewed by the FBI in the course of Mueller’s exploration of Paul Manafort and his connections to Ukrainian money laundering and former Ukrainian prime minister (and alleged puppet of Vladimir Putin) Viktor Yanukovych. The firm was involved in writing up a report about whether Yanukovych’s attempted prosecution of his political rival, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, had any legal basis, and Mueller apparently wanted to know about Manafort’s connections.

According to the federal court filing, Van Der Zwaan lied to Mueller’s team about communications between himself, Manafort associate Rick Gates, an unnamed individual called “Person A” in documents, and also about why a specific email that turned up later hadn’t been produced by Van Der Zwaan. Furthermore, the filing claims Van Der Zwaan recorded the calls in secret, and didn’t produce those recordings. It seems likely Van Der Zwaan will need to explain himself on this topic. But it’s his personal connections that have newshounds and conspiracy theorists up in arms.

Van Der Zwaan is reportedly the son-in-law of Russian businessman and Putin associate German Khan, who was heavily involved in oil and is also part of Alfa Group. Allegedly, Alfa Bank was a financial institution that inexplicably pinged servers in Trump Tower in late 2016. Some are theorizing that Van Der Zwaan either knows far more than he’s telling, or he’s a means to an end to snag the oligarch.

Not helping matters is that Mueller’s investigation itself is incredibly buttoned up. But as the Pinedo plea proves, Mueller and his team are exceptionally thorough people, and Van Der Zwaan isn’t the first person to face charges of lying to the FBI; Trump campaign worker George Pappadopoulos secretly pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI months ago. So this could simply be Van Der Zwaan made a grave tactical error and has gotten swept up in an enormous investigation. We’ll have to see as it unfolds.

(via Bloomberg)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Explainers#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpexplainersnews-explainersRobert MuellerRUSSIA

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP