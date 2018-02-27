Today, Donald Trump made the unsurprising announcement that he was running for President in 2020, despite facing stiff competition from the People’s Champion. Yet while it’s not a surprise a sitting President would run for a second term (Lyndon B. Johnson being the only sitting president in recent memory who hasn’t done so), what is a surprise is who he chose as his (first) campaign manager — Brad Parscale.
If Parscale’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he was Trump’s Facebook guy. Parscale went from selling the Trump organization websites for $1,500 a pop, via his web development agency Giles-Parscale, to working with secretive data firm Cambridge Analytica and engaging in a Facebook campaign, collecting a cool $94 million in the process. In the process, he’s come under scrutiny by Robert Mueller and has struggled with the revelation that Facebook charged the Trump campaign substantially less for Facebook ads. Parscale may not be done with the Russian investigation, especially since Mueller issued indictments for several Russian nationals involved in efforts to derail the 2016 election.
Similarly, one can argue that being Trump’s campaign manager isn’t exactly an honor. Paul Manafort and Corey Lewandowski both served as campaign managers before being booted over allegations of money laundering and violence against women, respectively, and the campaign ended with Kellyanne Conway running things. How long will Parscale last? We’ll find out as 2020 campaign season approaches.
I look forward to his inevitable felony indictment.
President Pussy Grabber’s only skill is riling up credulous rubes with lies and smugness that would embarrass Mussolini on his perpetual campaigning flying circus.
So in the slight chance that both won’t be in prison by 2020, we will have to endure Brad as his campaign manager. I’m sure he is a fine upstanding citizen, considering Drumpf’s strict standards.
I don’t think he’ll make it through the summer
Wait. Why isn’t Kellyanne Conway doing this? It’s not as if she’s doing anything now.
Isn’t she solving the opioid crisis?
Because she’s that monster from Jeepers Creepers. She’s consumed enough human flesh to sustain her and is now gong back into hibernation until her next feeding season.
This is actually kind of a calculating move. Now when the guy inevitably gets further dragged into the Mueller investigation, Trump can/will try to pass it off as an improper victimization based only politics.
I mean, any rational person should see through this, but it will provide additional cover with his base/FOX news.
“He will be the best campaign manager to ever win me an election. Period. He’s such a talented and great person. You’ll see.”
[several scandals later]
“This guy had nothing to do with my campaign, and frankly I can barely even remember his first name or what he looks like.”
This is also the guy who found out that he could spend less on Trump’s Facebook ads by making them false and/or incendiary
Be kind of hard to be elected again from federal prison
Trump won’t run for re-election. He won’t want to face the eventual humiliating defeat. However, that won’t prevent him from running and fleecing his dumb ass supporters off their cash for his “re-election fund”
I wouldn’t be so sure. If dems can’t get their shit together, they won’t have a decent candidate for 2020. Sure, it’ll help if they retake the house after midterms, but their messaging still sucks, and the Hillary crowd is still furious with Bernie voters, despite his policies being WAY more popular.
@Ro Mc yeah because Kennedy, and Clinton have everyone super excited about the fresh young and hip Democrats. “Hello, fellow kids!!”