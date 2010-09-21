Why Does "Dead Rising 2" Represent Japan's Gaming Fail?

What does a chainsaw-wielding clown have to do with the state of Japanese gaming? Why did we introduce you to it? The answers to all these questions and even more to leave you curled in a fetal position here at Uproxx News!
The biggest news out of the Tokyo Game Show is the pretty frank words of Keiji Inafune, a head honcho at Capcom who, in between his company announcing “Marvel Vs. Capcom 3” and getting people to play “Dead Rising 2”, said “Everyone is making awful games.” Which is pretty unusual for a major executive to admit at his industry’s biggest trade shows, but points for being honest.
“Everyone” in question is the entire Japanese games industry, who haven’t exactly been turning out the world-shaking franchises for, say, the past decade and a half. Inafune estimates they’re at least five years behind in Japan, something Nintendo is chuckling at as they sell another million Wiis and put up that solid gold obscene statue of Mario and Master Chief.
On the other hand, there’s absolutely no shortage of weird/interesting games that look like fun. For example!
- The Devil May Cry reboot, from, ah, Capcom, has apparently taken all its cues from “Saw”.
- Squeenix Square Enix offered up more information about “Gun Loco”, which featured a man in a bunny head and underwear shooting people in the face, sadly 360-exclusive (for now).
- Gran Turismo 5 will be released, finally, along with a new shiny PS3 color. Now it comes in blue!
- “Ico” and “Shadow of the Colossus” will be released in HD as “The Team Ico Collection”, and they’ll be 3D to boot.
- “Michael Jackson: The Experience” actually exists, and is utterly ridiculous.
- But not as ridiculous as “Yakuza 5”, which features a Yakuza with a machine gun arm, among others, fighting zombies. No, we are not making this up.
In other words, although Japan may be lagging, it still has a rich history of weirdness to draw on. And, hey, we’d play “Yakuza 5”, Inafune. Sure, we can kill zombies with a lightsaber in your game, but there’s no machine gun arm. Feel shame!
- In bad news for GameStop, digital downloads totalled 11.2 million in the first six months of the year. Physical copies purchased? 8.2 million. Probably because there’s no annoying prompt to buy a useless warranty. (Gamasutra)
- Former Red Sox pitch Curt Schilling is getting $64 million from Rhode Island for creating 250 jobs there. And people in Rhode Island are griping about it. Really, Schilling should just buy the state; probably cheaper. Also, in that image, that’s not art from Schilling’s MMO; that’s a catch at singles night in Pawtucket. (WPRI)
What does the title of this post have to do w/ what you’re writing about below? For whatever reason, Capcom is hellbent on making Dead Rising their flagship game, even their “zombie game of choice,” usurping that title from Resident Evil. Really? a button masher where the main character changes into a clown costume and rocks chainsaws? These are two different genres and this game could literally be done with ANYTHING set as the antagonist (hillbillies, fat chicks, monkies, etc). Resident evil originally defined the Zombie/Survival Horror genre, but w/ the last two entries (and countless ridic entries on the Wii) have totally lost contact w/ what made it so fantastic to begin w/. You want to evolve, fine, but moving the action to Africa and having the zombies turn into what amounts to parasite infected cult followers shows how out of touch Japan and its game developers really are w/ their gaming audience.
duto, I find your ideas interesting and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
This article really has nothing to do with dead rising 2.it doesn’t even describe what the game is really about. Doesn’t consider the fact that the dead rising 2 case zero on xbox live has set a new all time high record for most downloaded game on xbox live according to G4. If that’s true, then how is this game a fail? The writer of this article should also research what he’s writing about, the screen shot that he writes about in the beginning of his article is from dead rising, the original game, not the sequel dead rising 2. Dead rising 1 is also a couple of years old. The real fail is the article itself.
what’s so ridiculous about the MJ game? the trailer is kinda cheesy, but the game actually looks pretty cool.
Dead Rising 2 represents JAPANS gamin fail eh? well considering Blue Castle Games ( a.k.a the people who made the game ) is vancouver based. So yeah, doesnt say much about Japan at all id say.